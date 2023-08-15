AI trousers help stroke victims to walk again

Julie Lloyd, 65, was able to walk up a flight of stairs again for the first time since a brain injury

Two stroke survivors have become the first people in the country to wear trousers powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to help them walk again.

Morrello Clinic, a private physiotherapy recovery centre in Newport, Wales, has become the first place in the UK to employ NeuroSkin AI suit, built by Kurage, a company based in Lyon, France.

The man and woman tested the suit ahead of a five-person trial which will launch at the Morrello Clinic later this year.

Both patients were already able to walk with the aid of a stick but the specialist suit, which the clinic leases for £5,000 a month, is designed to help people regain strength and motor function to speed up recovery.

Julie Llloyd described the AI suit as a breakthrough for fellow stroke victims

An artificial intelligence computer in the suit orchestrates a series of small electrical zaps to the legs which stimulate atrophied muscles to boost activity and increase strength and coordination.

“There is one main computer which you wear in a vest top and the device comes with eight sizes of women’s trousers and eight sizes of men’s trousers, and a variety of sizes of slippers,” Jakko Brouwers, clinical director at the Morrello, told The Telegraph.

He said there was an “immediate change” to the walking ability of the stroke survivors when the suit was activated.

The woman who trialled the device, Julie Lloyd, 65, from Penarth, was able to climb stairs for the first time since her brain injury while wearing the suit. The man who tested the device, an ex-firefighter, also saw locomotion improvements, Mr Brouwers said.

The clinic is looking for more recruits, including spinal injury patients, to help them trial the suit in Newport, Wales

“We want to use the suit more in October with a trial because a single test is not enough data to quantify the benefit,” he added. “We are looking to recruit five people before the end of the year to go through 12 sessions over four weeks, with each session lasting at least 45 minutes.”

Some of the sessions will be with a suit, he said, while others will be unaided to compare any improvements.

Not permanent solution

The suit is not designed to be a permanent solution for people with movement issues but is designed as a rehabilitation pool.

“The suit is showing them how they need to walk and then they have to generate that walk themselves because the idea is not that the suit is going to take over their lives, but helps them with the training of an appropriate gait pattern,” he explained.

Stroke survivors are ideal patients for the technology but the team is also hoping to try the suit on a person with spinal cord injuries later this year to test it on a range of problems.

Scientists have recently made breakthroughs allowing paralysed people to walk again by stimulating the spinal cord which was damaged in an accident.