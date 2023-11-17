AI scouting is changing football at elite and amateur level

aiScout has helped players finds clubs, with Burnley's Jez Davies

Earlier this year, on a sweaty summer’s evening in Lisbon, Benfica hosted Burnley in a pre-season friendly. It was not a particularly significant occasion for either club, but it was a special night for a young player called Jez Davies. At the age of 19, Davies made his first-team debut for Burnley as an 81st-minute substitute.

The teenager’s introduction to the game was not only a big moment for him and his family. Few in the stadium would have known it, but this was also an important day for artificial intelligence (AI), and its growing influence on professional football.

Davies would not have been there in Portugal wearing a Burnley shirt if it were not for modern technology. A few months earlier, he had been released by Tottenham Hotspur and his future in the game had appeared uncertain. It was artificial intelligence I that spotted him, reviving his football career and setting him on the path to a professional contract at Burnley.

How? Following his release from Spurs, Davies had uploaded videos of himself completing a series of drills to an app called aiScout. The platform has been designed by a technology company, ai.io, and it uses computer vision and deep-learning machinery to assess a player’s movement and technical skills, all from videos filmed on a mobile phone. Tests include dribbling around cones, kick-ups and physical drills such as shuttle sprints.

His data was so impressive that Davies was brought to the attention of Burnley, who are partnered with aiScout (so, too, are Chelsea). From there, he was offered a trial. Soon after that, he was given a permanent deal.

For the data scientists and tech whizzes behind aiScout, the story is held up as proof that their platform is working. For the rest of the footballing world, meanwhile, it is another sign of what might be possible, on a large scale, as AI begins to reshape the industry in the same way it is now reshaping so many others.

Ai.io are not alone in using AI in football. Just this week, former Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was appointed as a strategic adviser and non-executive board member at Sentient Sports, another AI company focusing on football.

When it comes to scouting and recruitment, AI is beginning to provide enormous opportunities for clubs and players. The premise of aiScout is that anyone with access to a smartphone can download a free app, upload their training videos and send them to professional clubs and organisations.

It is remote, data-driven scouting on a scale that would never be possible with human eyes alone. If a player’s results on the app meet the requirements that Chelsea, for example, are looking for, then they will be invited for trial.

Chelsea FC trials are now live!



Watch this video for tips on how to enter.@ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/zoI9It32aH — aiScout (@aiscout_app) October 24, 2023

Will humans be shunted aside?

The fear, as is so often the case with AI, will be that the technology removes the need for human scouts. From ai.io’s perspective, there is no danger of that. Physical and technical drills can only tell you so much about a young player, after all.

“The beauty of football is that it is so multi-faceted,” says Richard Felton-Thomas, ai.io’s director of sports science. “You still need that human element. You need the human to ask: ‘what if he goes 3-0 down? How does he deal with his team-mates? How does he deal with the coach screaming at him?’

“The human book-ends the process. The first part comes from the human – the club saying ‘these are the types of players we need to find’. Then the AI goes to find that player through tracking the data. Then the human needs to watch those players. The AI is in the middle.”

So far, more than 100 youngsters on the platform have been either invited to trial or signed by professional clubs. That number is expected to rise rapidly next year, after a partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS) has been launched. Clubs across MLS, MLS NEXT Pro (reserve league) and MLS NEXT (youth league) will all have access to the technology.

This is the point at which AI, and its impact on football recruitment, becomes really intriguing. For a country like the United States, where football is competing with sports such as American football, basketball and baseball, this technology could unearth talent that would otherwise never have been found.

“There are lots of kids that play soccer but they are actually registered with basketball or American football teams,” says Felton-Thomas. “They only play soccer on the side, but they might be talented. These players would never be scouted [using traditional methods] because they are not registered. That was phenomenal for us, finding these unregistered players.”

Possibilities too big to fully comprehend

Scouting via artificial intelligence effectively removes all of the usual obstacles of infrastructure and cost (aside from the cost of a smartphone). A talented sportsman or sportswoman in Chicago, for example, will no longer need to join the right football team and play in the right football league in order to be spotted by a scout. If their metrics are good enough on the app, the pathway will be there.

The possibilities here are almost too big to fully comprehend. When the prestigious Reliance Foundation football academy in India used aiScout to find players during the pandemic, there were more than 7,000 participants on the app. The 400 players with the best data were invited to in-person trials, and four of the 19 who were ultimately selected had never before played organised football. Without AI, those four would never have been spotted. No one in the sport would ever have known they existed.

There is no reason for this technology to be limited to football, either. For now, that is the starting point. But AI of this kind could, as an example, soon be able to tell a young basketball player that their physical metrics are well-suited to football. Or it could suggest to a cricketer, based on their data, that baseball might be their best sport.

It might take some time before teenagers in the poorest communities of, say, South America are using mobile apps to put themselves in front of elite scouts. But that is the natural extension of a technology that is already beginning to have an impact on football in this country. AI is changing the world and football, as the planet’s biggest sport, is certainly not immune to that.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.