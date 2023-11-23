AI-generated Hope Sogni launches campaign to become Fifa president

AI-generated Hope Sogni is launching a hypothetical bid to become Fifa president (Hope Sogni/ES)

An AI-generated candidate has launched a hypothetical campaign to become president of Fifa in a bid to show that football could be run differently.

“Hope Sogni” — created by the sports agency Dark Horses with Twise.ai and Maggie Murphy, pioneering chief executive of Lewes FC — has been designed to challenge Gianni Infantino, who was re-elected unopposed in March for another four-year term in charge of the sport’s governing body.

The Swiss-Italian lawyer has been criticised for a number of comments made since first taking the role in 2016, including a bizarre speech on the eve of last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Sogni can be spoken to in real time, and set out a manifesto based on greater equality between men’s and women’s football, while also critiquing the likely awarding of the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia.

As quoted by The Guardian, Sogni said: “Fifa should strive for fairness and equity in funding men’s and women’s football.

“It is important to invest in both, but also to address the historical disparities and underinvestment in women’s football. This may require a weighted approach that prioritises the development and growth of women’s football, while still ensuring adequate support for men’s football. The goal is to create a more balanced and inclusive landscape for the sport.”

Fifa President Gianni Infantino was re-elected in March (/Handout via REUTERS)

On the potential of a Saudi Arabia World Cup, Sogni added: “I believe that hosting the men’s World Cup in Saudi Arabia in 2034 raises important questions about human rights and equality.

“It is crucial for Fifa to consider the impact of its decisions on the global football community and the values it represents. I would advocate for a thorough evaluation of the host country’s commitment to human rights, gender equality, and inclusivity before making a final decision.

“It is important to evaluate host countries based on their commitment to human rights, gender equality, and inclusivity, regardless of their geographic location,” she says. “The focus should be on promoting fairness and inclusivity in the selection process, rather than singling out specific regions.”