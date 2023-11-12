Ai Tartan Droid exclusively created for The Telegraph by Steven Sim and ChatGPT

The first ever tartan pattern designed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) includes a hidden reference to Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy - and the answer to the Ultimate Question to Life, the Universe and Everything.

Kiltmaker Steven Sim enlisted ChatGPT to develop the first ever tartan pattern designed by artificial intelligence, which has been accepted onto the official Scottish Register of Tartans.

The 52 year-old has been designing tartan for 12 years, but said that he had simply “mentored” the chatbot to create the design and was “blown away” by its intelligence.

According to the notes of its registration, the tartan was “created to celebrate the dawn of artificial intelligence” and “was systematically designed by an AI language model based on advanced machine learning algorithms”.

“The tartan is intended to capture the essence of AI development, its impact on the world while also warning about its potential risks & unintended consequences.”

The colours that make up the design all have meanings related to the development of the technology, all suggested by ChatGPT itself.

In its conversation with Mr Sim, the chatbot suggested using bright gold to represent “the brilliance and illumination that AI brings to the world”.

The artificial intelligence tartan

ChatGPT also suggested a warm red tone to reflect “the passion and creativity that drives AI development” as well light grey to show “the neutrality and objectivity that AI must maintain to avoid bias and ensure ethical decision-making.”

As well as suggesting the colours, the threadcounts of the design each have a symbolic significance in AI.

One of the stripes’ threadcounts, which dictates the precise number of threads required for a weaver to set up the loom, is 42 because of Douglas Adams’ sci-fi novel “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”.

The number 42 refers to a joke in the series when supercomputer Deep Thought determines the “Anser to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything”.

Significance of 42

The chatbot told Mr Sim during the tartan’s development: “The significance of 42 in connection with AI lies in the fact that the joke reflects the limitations of artificial intelligence and the idea that even the most advanced machines can only provide answers based on the data they have been given, without necessarily understanding the context or implications of those answers.

“The idea is that 42 is a meaningless answer precisely because it was generated by a machine that lacked a true understanding of the question it was asked.”

Other threadcount numbers include references to the maximum values in a computing byte and neural network, as well as the year of the Dartmouth Workshop, when the term Artificial Intelligence was coined.

Mr Sim said he was inspired to enlist ChatGPT to create a tartan design partly because of his interest in technology.

He told The Telegraph: “I get inspired by big ideas that have not been translated into the realm of tartan”.

The former graphic designer and fine artist added: “Usually, when I start a tartan, I have a strong idea what I want but for this one, I made it a goal I thought, because I was so amazed by its intelligence, I decided to embark on the journey and give it no influence whatsoever to just let it design it and see if I could.

“I was shocked that, by the end of the process, there was an actual tartan at the end of it that has authenticity because I didn’t influence it in any way, other than mentor in certain ways.”