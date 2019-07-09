Ahtyba Rubin visits Seahawks

The Seahawks’ interest in Ahtyba Rubin has resulted in a visit by the free agent defensive tackle, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Rubin, 32, is hoping to continue his career; the Seahawks are seeking to improve the position after allowing 4.9 yards per carry last season.

The Seahawks know Rubin well. He started all 32 games in 2015-16 for Seattle and made 75 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Rubin missed all of last season with a torn biceps after signing with the Raiders in June.

The Browns made him a sixth-round pick in 2008, and he played seven seasons in Cleveland before signing with Seattle. In 2017, he played 10 games for Atlanta and two for Denver.

For his career, Rubin has made 428 tackles, 15 sacks, two interceptions, six forced fumbles and seven pass breakups in 143 games.