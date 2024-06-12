AHSAA Super 7: What other stadiums could host now that Tuscaloosa and Auburn are out

With Alabama's and Auburn's football stadiums out of the AHSAA Super 7 rotation, the search is on for new host cites around the state.

Birmingham’s Protective Stadium will be the host site for the 2024 Super 7 Championships. According to AHSAA executive director Alvin Briggs, Birmingham will remain in the rotation as a host city. Protective Stadium in Birmingham can seat around 40,000 fans, much smaller than the SEC venues but still enough for Super 7. To rent Protective Stadium it costs the AHSAA $75,000 while they have been paid $200,000 by the city and other entities to bring the event to the Magic City.

With multiple cites showing interest to hosting a Super 7 event, here are seven venues across the state that can possibly be added to future rotations:

Veterans Memorial Stadium (Troy)

Capacity: 30,470

Troy could be an option if the AHSAA wants to keep a city in South Alabama in the rotation and doesn't want to go all the way to the corner in Mobile. Troy is mostly easily accessible from most of the state, a short trip off I-65 via US-231. The good news is Veterans Memorial Stadium uses turf, so the impact of seven tackle and two flag games will be lesser than stadiums with grass fields.

One issue is that Troy has been the class of the Sun Belt, hosting the last two Sun Belt title games at its stadium.

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile)

Capacity: 25,450

This is the host site for the AHSAA North and South All-Star football game every year. And every two years the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star football game is played at this location. The first games played in this facility was in the fall of 2020 and it seats 25,450.

Like Troy the major issue is that South Alabama plays in the Sun Belt, who gives the regular season champion the right to host the title game, which could fall around the same dates. Another issue is that Mobile is in one of the farthest corners of the state, making it a long trip for north Alabama teams to come down, even if its right off I-65.

JSU Stadium (Jacksonville)

Capacity: 24,000

A stadium renovation and turf field make this an interesting option, alongside the close relationship between the staff at Jax State and the AHSAA due to hosting multiple events already. There are a few obstacles in the way if Jax State wants to host. The starter is the same problem Troy and South Alabama have, Conference USA also gives the right to host the title game to its regular season champion. Jacksonville is also off the beaten path and while it works for a Northeast regional as most teams are close, asking teams, and more importantly, fans to drive four or more hours is a big ask. Another issue is that most hotels and restaurants reside to the south in Oxford/Anniston.

Legion Field (Birmingham)

Capacity: 71,594

Embrace tradition and reject modernity! That's the unofficial motto to bring the AHSAA football championship back to the Old Gray Lady. It's where the AHSAA first started to host the large school championship games as far back as 1977 and when they brought all six classes together in 1996 it was at Legion Field. The stadium hosted until the Tuscaloosa and Auburn rotation started in 2009.

The stadium would need renovation before hosting the Super 7 again. Another detractor would be that it's unlikely the AHSAA would rotate between two stadiums in Birmingham.

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery)

Capacity: 25,000

The Cramton Bowl is the site for Montgomery-area high school football matchups, The Camellia Bowl and the Boeing Red Tails Classic. Last fall the venue went through renovations upgrading the turf. The field features Astro Turf’s 3D Decade System, a performance turf that combines slit film and monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for optimum durability and better shock absorbency along with a 10-year warranty.

ASU Hornet Stadium (Montgomery)

Capacity: 26,500

Thanksgiving 2012 was opening day for the $62 million dollar on-campus football stadium at Alabama State University. ASU's stadium seats 26,500 with synthetic turf making it one of the best state-of-the-art stadiums in the state. Montgomery gives the benefit of being centrally located and easily accessible and lots of places to stay in and around town.

Louis Crews Stadium (Huntsville)

Capacity: 21,000

Since the 2021 contracts were signed Huntsville overtook Birmingham for the right to call itself Alabama's largest city, so why not bring the Super 7 to the premier city in the state. Huntsville has the infrastructure to allow visitors to stay in and around town and has a 21,000 person stadium that could be available to host. The venue is the smallest of the seven options listed, but that should be fine as the record setting 2021 event saw one day when more fans came through, and that was for all three games.

One thing that does hurt Huntsville is that for some teams it would be quite a hike, like Mobile, even if it's just off I-65.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Seven options to host AHSAA Super 7 in potential new rotation