AHSAA Super 7 football championships: What college coaches were in attendance?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney returned to his old stomping grounds on Wednesday night. The Tigers coach and former Crimson Tide receiver was among the college football celebrities spotted in attendance at the AHSAA 7A state championship in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Wednesday night.

The NCAA contact period started on Friday, Dec. 2, and runs through Dec. 16. During this period, all communication between prospective athletes and coaches is permitted, so coaches like Swinney use the opportunity to see their potential future players in playoff and championship environments.

The Class 7A championship matchup between Central-Phenix City (12-0) and Thompson (11-1) featured a plethora of talented recruits, including 2024 five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman (Central, Auburn commit), 2025 five-star edge rusher Jared Smith (Thompson, uncommitted), and 2024 three-star defensive back Rydarrius Morgan (Central, Alabama commit).

Swinney wasn't the only college football celebrity in attendance for the 7A game. Heisman finalist Bo Nix was seen visiting with his high school teammate and current Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry on Central's sideline. Nix's father, Patrick, is the head coach at Central-Phenix City.

Here are the coaches that were seen in Bryant-Denny Stadium during the week:

Dabo Swinney, Clemson head coach

Jon Sumrall, Troy head coach

Cadillac Williams, Auburn associate head coach/running backs coach

Philip Montgomery, Auburn offensive coordinator

Marcus Davis, Auburn wide receivers coach

Garrett Riley, Clemson offensive coordinator

Mickey Conn, Clemson safeties coach

Greg Knox, Mississippi State Director of Career and Professional Development, former interim head coach in 2023

Auburn running backs coach Carnell Williams and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shake hands on the sideline as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City leads Thompson 14-3 at halftime.

