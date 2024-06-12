AHSAA removes Jordan-Hare stadium from Super 7 championship host site rotation

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A local stadium will not be hosting one major high school football championship for the foreseeable future.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) has coordinated with the cities of Auburn and Opelika to remove Jordan-Hare Stadium from the host site rotation for Super 7 high school football championships.

According to AHSAA, the change is necessary due to a potential conflict between college football playoffs and the annual Super 7 football championship.

The change also impacts Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

