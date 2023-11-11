AHSAA playoffs: B.T. Washington pulls off upset and defeats ACA 22-12 in opening round

B.T. Washington pulled off the upset and defeated American Christian Academy by a score of 22-12 on Friday night in the opening round of the AHSAA Class 4A playoffs.

It was the Patriots who struck first in the first quarter with Davis Dare finding the endzone to take the early 6-0 lead, but the Golden Eagles outscored ACA 22-6 the rest of the way to claim victory.

B.T. Washington (7-4), the No. 3 seed out of region 2, now advances to play the winner of Handley or St. Michael next week in the second round. ACA (8-3), which was the No. 2 seed out of region 3, saw its season come to an end with the loss.

"It feels great (to get the win)," B.T. Washington coach Lawerence O'Neal said. "Hats off to coach Martin and his team, they did a phenomenal job. Great hospitality, a well-coached team, there's a reason they were the No. 2 seed. He's got a tough, physical team as well. But it feels good getting to come in here and get the win."

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Run-heavy offense

B.T. Washington's running game, made up of primarily quarterback EJ Hall, carried the Golden Eagles' offense.

It should also be noted that Hall is just three weeks out from breaking his arm in the Golden Eagles' Week 8 game versus Andalusia. Hall had surgery on his arm the Monday after breaking it and was out for two weeks, but he remained in practice.

Watching Hall on Friday night, you would have had no idea of his injury despite the brace on his left arm. In the win, he scored two touchdowns with his legs and converted on two 2-point conversions for B.T. Washington.

"He's the type of kid that you love to have," O'Neal said. "He wants to play football. He loves to play football. I've been telling the state the kid is electric."

Strong defensive performance

Coming into the matchup, the ACA offense was averaging 37.8 points per game. On Friday night, it was held to a season-low 12 points. The Patriots' offense was up against a Golden Eagles defense that has three shutouts under its belt on the season, and they played like it on Friday night.

B.T. Washington's defense and special teams also forced a few costly ACA turnovers, including a fumble recovered by Joe Phillips in the second quarter and an interception returned for a touchdown in the third quarter by Quez Daniel.

ACA will be back

No team likes to lose, especially at this point in the season. ACA, though, fought until the end.

The Patriots' first-round exit marks the earliest exit under third-year coach Cody Martin, who has led ACA to the playoffs in each season he has been at the helm.

While ACA loses a good chunk of seniors to graduation, including leaders Davis Dare and Jackson Willingham, the Patriots will return talent next season. One of those returners will be quarterback Kai Young, who is a junior and was at the helm of the ACA offense this season, throwing for nearly 2,000 yards during the regular season.

Expect the Patriots to be back next season and to be hungry, turning the pain from the loss on Friday into extra motivation moving forward.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News.

