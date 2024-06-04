AHSAA narrows search for executive director— these are the two finalists

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been nearly two months since Alvin Briggs announced he’ll retire as the executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

With the summer months here, the association has narrowed their search for a new leader. Several sources with knowledge of the hiring process tell WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli that current Oxford High School principal Heath Harmon and former Wichita State University Athletic Director Darron Boatright are the two finalists for the AHSAA’s executive director position.

Both men are set to be interviewed in the coming days and the AHSAA plans to make a decision by the end of this week.

Harmon has served as the principal at Oxford since 2017. He is a graduate of Jacksonville State University and began his time in education as an assistant football coach. Harmon has more than a decade of experience as a head football coach — with stops White Plains, Andalusia, Munford and Cordova.

Boatright served as the athletic director at Wichita State University for six years, from 2016 to 2022.

Sources say about a dozen people applied for the job and five were interviewed by members of the central board of control.

After leading the ASHAA for three years, Alvin Briggs announced his retirement at the association’s central board meeting in April.

