AHSAA football: 52 Tuscaloosa area football players to watch in AHSAA playoffs

The road to the Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 Championships starts this week, with first round playoff match ups starting as early as Thursday.

There are 17 total Tuscaloosa-area teams that have made it to the postseason. Before play gets underway on Thursday, here's a list of some players to watch out for from the Tuscaloosa-area in the playoffs.

Ethan Wilder, Gordo, ATH

Why chosen: Wilder has been one of Gordo's most consistent pieces this season on both sides of the ball. The University of Memphis commit has rushed the ball 46 times for 506 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with hauling in 18 passes for 382 yards and six scores on offense. Defensively, Wilder has tallied up 29 total tackles with two interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Jase Neel, Gordo, QB

Why chosen: Neel has proved he can be dominant with both his arm and legs for the Green Wave this season. He has gone 75-for-126 for 1,181 yards passing and 13 touchdowns, along with rushing the ball 60 times for 456 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jace Hathcock, Gordo, LB

Why chosen: Hathcock has been quite the dual-threat player for Gordo this season. He has tallied up 69 total tackles this season with 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. On offense, he has rushed the ball 38 times for 328 yards and five touchdowns.

Noah McDaniel, Gordo, LB

Why chosen: The freshman leads the Green Wave defense in tackles. He has tallied up 71 total tackles, 21 of those solo, along with 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Bryson Kimbrough, Hillcrest, QB

Why chosen: Kimbrough has stepped up and played a big role on the Patriots' offense this season. He has thrown for 1,045 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with rushing for 247 yards and eight scores, through eight games played.

JaMarcus Prince, Hillcrest, WR

Why chosen: The wide receiver has had a successful senior campaign for the Patriots. Through eight games, he hauled in 17 passes for 435 yards and four touchdowns.

Christian Richey, Hillcrest, RB

Why chosen: The freshman has made quite the name for himself this season, leading Hillcrest's offense with 341 yards rushing and five touchdowns through eight games.

TJ Banks, Hillcrest, S

Why chosen: The Ole Miss commit has shown his talent this season in various positions for Hillcrest. He is a weapon on special teams, returning two punts and a kickoff back for a touchdown this season.

Jake Rickman, Fayette County, QB

Why chosen: The freshman has been quite electric at the helm of the Tigers' offense this season. He has gone 132-for-229 for 1,476 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Dylan Schloerb, Fayette County, RB

Why chosen: The Tigers' leading rusher has ran the ball 153 times for 921 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

Noah Benton, Fayette County, LB

Why chosen: Benton, one of the leaders of Fayette County's defense, has 69 total tackles on the season along with four fumble recoveries, with one of those being for a touchdown.

Hollis Strawbridge, Fayette County, S

Why chosen: Strawbridge, another leader of Fayette County's defense, has tallied up 69 total tackles this season and one interception. He also has hauled in 45 passes for 471 yards and two touchdowns on offense.

Jordan Godsey, Lamar County, RB/WR

Why chosen: Godsey has racked up 2,064 yards rushing this season along with 28 touchdowns. He has played a big role on the Bulldogs' offense.

Xander Bradford, Lamar County, QB

Why chosen: Bradford has done well at the helm of the Bulldogs' offense, throwing for 1,346 yards and 10 touchdowns through the regular season.

Ryan Eiynck, Lamar County, WR

Why chosen: One of Bradford's top targets, Eiynck has 519 yards receiving and four touchdowns this season for the Lamar County offense.

Jon Welch, Sipsey Valley, LB

Why chosen: Throughout the regular season, Welch has tallied up 175 tackles. With that number, he ranks first in Class 4A and third in the state across all classifications for tackles.

Wyatt Bailey, Sipsey Valley, WR

Why chosen: Bailey has 1,158 yards receiving on the season, putting him in the No. 2 spot in Class 4A and in the top five in the state across all classes for receptions.

LJ Cormier, Sipsey Valley, QB

Why chosen: Cormier has thrown for 2,566 yards receiving this season. He sits in the top-15 in the state across all classes and in the top-5 in Class 4A for passing yards.

KeAnthony Wilder, Aliceville, WR/CB

Why chosen: Throughout 10 games this season, Wilder is the leading scorer on Aliceville, accounting for 97 points with 14 total touchdowns. Wilder has rushed the ball 62 times for 550 yards and five touchdowns, along with completing 25-of-39 passes for 478 yards and two touchdowns. He has also returned both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown this season.

TyQuan Simon, Aliceville, ATH

Why chosen: Simon has been a dual threat on the Aliceville squad this season. He has ran the ball 45 times for 108 yards and four touchdowns, along with hauling in 33 passes for 587 yards and seven touchdowns. On defense, he has accounted for a touchdown.

Demario Lawson, Aliceville, RB/OLB

Why chosen: Lawson is one of the leaders of the Yellow Jackets' defense. So far this season, he has tallied up 79 total tackles to lead the team along with one forced fumble.

Charles Neal, South Lamar, RB

Why chosen: Neal ran the ball 95 times for 925 yards rushing this season, along with adding 145 yards receiving. He has 23 total touchdowns throughout the regular season.

Mason Weathers, South Lamar, FB/RB

Why chosen: Weathers rushed for 484 yards and racked up 161 yards receiving along with tallying up 41 tackles throughout the regular season.

Roderick Brown, Linden, RB/FB/MLB

Why chosen: Brown has been an integral part of the Linden offense and defense. He has 897 yards rushing with 16 touchdowns on offense, along with 88 tackles on defense.

Amarion Johnson, Linden, DE/TE

Why chosen: Johnson, a leader on Linden's defense, has tallied up 57 tackles, 12 of those for loss, along with six sacks this season.

Nate Barron, West Blocton, RB

Why chosen: Barron, one of West Blocton's top rushers, has ran for 970 yards and 16 touchdowns throughout the regular season.

Caden Fancher, West Blocton, QB

Why chosen: Throughout four games, Fancher has thrown for 393 yards passing and eight touchdowns. He also has ran for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

Levi Carey, West Blocton, LB

Why chosen: Carey has been a strong leader on the West Blocton defense this year. He has tallied up 81 total tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Brody Cook, West Blocton, DT/LB

Why chosen: Cook has tallied up 53 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery throughout the regular season.

Kai Young, American Christian Academy, QB

Why chosen: Young has thrown for 1,826 yards passing and 22 touchdowns this season to lead the Patriots' offense.

Davis Dare, American Christian Academy, WR

Why chosen: Over the course of the regular season, Dare has accounted for 961 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns.

Caleb Lockridge, American Christian Academy, LB

Why chosen: Lockridge, one of the leaders of the Patriots' defense, had racked up 83 tackles and three sacks this season.

Eric Hines, American Christian Academy, DB

Why chosen: Hines has accounted for 54 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Preston Lancaster, Tuscaloosa Academy, QB

Why chosen: Lancaster has solidified himself as one of the top quarterbacks in Class 2A this season. He has gone 176-for-254 for 2,774 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Mills Powell, Tuscaloosa Academy, WR

Why chosen: Powell has hauled in 44 passes for 797 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Knights this season.

Ford Beeker, Tuscaloosa Academy, ILB

Why chosen: Throughout this season, Beeker has racked up 133 tackles, 17 of those being for loss, along with four sacks.

Dalyn Jackson, Demopolis, WR

Why chosen: Jackson has hauled in 47 passes for 859 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Antonio Cox, Demopolis, RB

Why chosen: Cox is one of the leading rushers on the Tigers' squad this season. He has ran the ball 79 times for a total of 613 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jordan Leverette, Bibb County, QB

Why chosen: Levertette has played a big role on the Bibb County offense this season. He has gone 79-for-142 for 1,406 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, along with rushing the ball 79 times for 450 yards and four touchdowns.

Jay Harris, Bibb County, RB

Why chosen: Harris has rushed the ball 137 times for 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, along with hauling in 11 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Ty Burkes, Bibb County, LB

Why chosen: Burkes leads the Choctaws defense this season with 79 tackles, 20 of them for loss, one sack, one caused fumble, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Keegan Shelly, Sulligent, DE

Why chosen: Shelly finished the regular season with 62 total tackles, 20 of those for loss, and he is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A with 12 sacks.

AJ Lowe, Sulligent, RB

Why chosen: Lowe capped off the regular season as the No. 2 rusher in Class 2A with 1,650 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns.

Brooks Bozeman, Sulligent, LB

Why chosen: Bozeman finished the regular season as the No. 4 tackler in Class 2A, tallying up 121 total tackles with 15 of those being for loss along with two sacks.

Keelan Hughes, Winfield, RB

Why chosen: Hughes has ran the ball 129 times for 1,061 yards this season to lead Winfield's rushing attack.

Brady May, Winfield, QB

Why chosen: May has gone 85-for-115 on the season for 1,261 yards passing and 16 touchdowns.

Declan Morgan, Winfield, LB

Why chosen: Morgan plays a big role on both sides of the ball for Winfield. Defensively, he has tallied up 65 total tackles and he has rushed for over 500 yards on offense.

DeAngelo Bankhead, Winfield, WR

Why chosen: One of May's top targets, Bankhead has hauled in 36 passes for 766 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Santonio Jones, Pickens County, WR

Why chosen: Jones has 34 receptions for 583 yards and seven touchdowns throughout the regular season.

Kemaurion Plott, Pickens County, QB/WR

Why chosen: Plott has gone 2-of-39 for 314 yards and five touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

Rozowickz Cunningham, Pickens County, LB

Why chosen: Cunningham has racked up 99 tackles throughout the regular season with 23 of those being for loss.

Korbit Sommerville, Pickens County, SS/LB

Why chosen: Sommerville has tallied up 75 tackles with 12 of those being for loss throughout the regular season.

