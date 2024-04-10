AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs to retire

Montgomery, Ala. (WKRG) — After three years as the Executive Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, Alvin Briggs will retire in September.

Briggs announced his decision to retire at the AHSAA’s Central Board Meeting in Montgomery on Wednesday morning.

The meeting opened with Briggs requesting the board’s attention prior to addressing items on the agenda. Briggs, sitting the head of a conference table at the AHSAA’s offices, opened a folder and began reading a prepared letter to those in attendance; the AHSAA Central Board members and executive staff, other AHSAA employees and WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli. The meeting is open to the public.

Briggs’ retirement letter was not on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.

Immediately following Briggs’ announcement, Central Board President Mike Welsh motioned to accept Briggs’ retirement — which was supported by board members Terry Curtis and Luke Hallmark and approved unanimously by the AHSAA Central Board.

Briggs, a former Auburn football star, replaced Steve Savarese as the AHSAA’s Executive Director in 2021. Savarese retired after leading the association for 15 years. Briggs served as the associate executive director for three years.

This story will be updated.

