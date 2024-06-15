How Ahmed's return to Giants off IL impacts Wisely, Luciano originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – It took a little longer than originally expected but shortstop Nick Ahmed is back with the Giants.

Ahmed was activated off the Injured List before Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park. The two-time Gold Glove winner had been out while recovering from a left wrist sprain he injured after getting hit by a line drive in early May.

Ahmed, who had a slight setback during his rehab, missed 30 games. He was batting .236 with 11 RBIs in 36 games before sustaining the injury.

“It’s obviously been a little longer that originally anticipated, but wrists can be a little bit unpredictable,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “I know he’s happy about being back.”

Casey Schmitt, who split time with Brett Wisely while Ahmed was down, was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento to clear room on the roster.

Wisely has been one of San Francisco’s hottest hitters lately, carrying a .317 batting average into Friday's game after going 19-for-55 (.345) over his last 16 games.

Melvin was asked about the notion of platooning Ahmed and the left-handed hitting Wisely.

“Brett’s going to play too,” Melvin said. “Wisely’s played well, so we’ll see how that breaks down.”

Marco Luciano also was reinstated from the IL and was optioned to Sacramento on Thursday. The Giants’ top infield prospect is hopeful of returning to the majors after a very uneven nine-game stint with the big league club earlier this season. Luciano hit .375 and had three multi-hit games but committed five errors, four coming in the ninth inning or later.

Melvin and the Giants’ brass remain confident in Luciano’s capabilities.

“His at-bats were great. It was a little bit defensive in the field, and that can get to you a little bit,” Melvin said. “He has the ability to play well there. Just (has to) string some games together where he feels good out there defensively. Definitely has the ability to do it. When he came up here last year he played pretty well defensively.”

