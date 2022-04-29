How Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner and Jermaine Johnson fit into Jets' system

Jermaine Johnson Ahmad Sauce Gardner treated art Jets jersey swaps

The Jets had a productive NFL Draft on Thursday, picking three players they will expect to play major roles in 2022 and beyond. This includes two players Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich will look to make major contributions in their defense.

With the fourth pick, the Jets selected Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner as they continued to demonstrate a shift in approach at the position.

Last season was an evaluation year for the Jets at the cornerback spot, enabling them to assess the players already on the roster together with last year's rookie additions. This year, however, they opted to give DJ Reed a big-money deal and have now used a high pick on Gardner as they continue to make over the secondary.

While these decisions don’t necessarily mean the team was unsatisfied with how their cornerbacks performed last season, it signifies that they view the incumbents more as rotational players. And after bringing in two potential starters, the Jets should have a much deeper group.

Gardner posted terrific workout numbers at the combine that, when coupled with his outstanding size, would make him a mouth-watering prospect for any defensive staff. The Jets also had additional insight into his character after adding Greg Scruggs to their defensive staff during the offseason. Scruggs was on Cincinnati’s defensive staff for the past two seasons and was involved with player development prior to that.

The Jets also had additional insight into their other defensive selection because their coaching staff got to work with Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl week. Armed with that knowledge, the team opted to trade back into the first round so that they could select Johnson with the 26th overall pick.

As a pass rusher, Johnson might not be as technically gifted as some of the other prospects in this draft. However, he still had 11.5 sacks last year after transferring from Georgia to Florida State in search of more playing time. In addition, he was productive and held up well against the run, which is vitally important for a Jets team that had one of the league’s worst run defenses in 2021.

He's used to lining up wide and rushing the tackle from the outside, which is what the Jets will need him to do in their wide-nine system. This will give the Jets another body for their edge rotation, which typically goes four or five deep.



While neither will necessarily be guaranteed to start, Gardner has the best chance of the two to be a day one starter. While Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols had their moments last year, it seems likely they’ll end up backing up Reed and Gardner.

The cornerback position always seemed like one of the most logical places for the Jets to upgrade, and the value was there with Gardner available after the first three selections came off the board. Having already signed the diminutive, but competitive Reed in free agency, the Jets ideally needed someone with good size to pair with him. And Gardner is 6’2” with a 79-inch wingspan, so he meets that requirement perfectly.

The Jets will usually leave one of their corners on the right side and the other on the left, but they swapped them from time to time in the second half of the season as they had Hall shadowing certain receivers in passing situations. Hall has better size than Echols, who they clearly didn’t want to be exploited too often by bigger receivers. The Jets can match up in similar fashion against certain teams now that Reed will be paired with the even bigger Gardner.

Reed also has some positional flexibility, so you could perhaps see some packages where he moves inside and Hall enters the game on the boundary. That could be a viable situational option against teams with a lot of weapons or a temporary measure if Michael Carter II were to get injured.

For Johnson, the path to the starting lineup is more difficult as the Jets already have two of their highest paid players – Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers – listed as starters at defensive end.

However, there should be plenty of rotational opportunities for Johnson, together with free agent signee Jacob Martin. Saleh had also suggested that adding Johnson will enable them to run some pass rush packages where Lawson, Franklin-Myers, and Johnson are in the game together with Franklin-Myers rushing from the interior.

Lawson’s status is also uncertain after he missed the entire 2021 season due to an Achilles tear, but the Jets are apparently optimistic he can return as an impact player. Either way, it seems likely Johnson will have a big role in his rookie year.