Ahmad Gardner vs Derek Stingley Jr.: Which shutdown corner would make more sense?

It was only last off-season when the Dallas Cowboys largest question mark was the cornerback position. They had a second-round pick with tremendous potential named Trevon Diggs, a sixth-round pick who has continued to play above his draft position, in Anthony Brown and then a whole lot of unknowns. Chidobe Awuzie signed with the Cincinati Bengals, rumors were swirling about a potential move to safety for Jourdan Lewis, and no other Cowboys corners had much experience at the NFL level.

After an all-pro season from Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown having the best success of his career opposite him, and a pair of top 100 picks from the draft to develop, there’s a question as to whether it’s even worth targeting a corner before Day 3. Unfortunately, Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright didn’t get the playing time necessary to evaluate them on tape fairly. This leaves the door open to drafting a corner early, especially if two talents like Ahmad Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr. drop to Dallas in the first round.

Likely? No. But how many years of unlikely drops in the draft does it take before fans stop shutting down conversations

This is a recurring series to debate which of two prospects is the best fit for the Dallas Cowboys. This edition will be between two well-regarded defensive back prospects. LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr. and Cincinati Bearcats Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. It features LP Cruz formerly of The Across the Cowboys Podcast.

LP Cruz: Ahmad Gardner has got the sauce

Gardner has all the tools a team could ask for in a corner and he’s perfect to pair with Trevon Diggs. He has the size and physicality to disrupt receivers off the line of scrimmage. This type of disruption makes a QB switch off Gardner’s man & target others pass catchers. That means more opportunities for the league leader in interceptions last season.

For a taller corner, Gardner can swivel his hips smoothly, too, he has soft hands, can make plays in coverage and has no true weakness in his traits, or his character. A day one plug-and-play starter, Gardner allows the Cowboys to part ways with Anthony Brown for the five million in cap savings if they wish, and then they can play the more athletic CB Kelvin Joseph in the slot. Ahmad Gardner’s potential would make him an absolute steal if he somehow fell to 24.

Stingley has been ready for the NFL since before he was even a freshman

There is a notion among some in the sports world that players that don’t risk it all for the “love of the game” are somehow inferior. Players that take injury risks seriously in college or take off a meaningless bowl game are somehow less than those who play them.

Stingley Jr. not only had a grandfather in the NFL, but his dad played two professional sports. In high school, Stingley Jr. was the top corner on the all-decade team. He ended his career with 27 intercepted passes, was awarded the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the year as a senior and entered college as the top CB recruit available. In his freshman year Stingley was a consensus All-American. He accumulated six interceptions and 15 pass deflections while earning the top PFF coverage grade for that season.

There are rare players at the college level that could’ve played in the NFL like Kobe Bryant or Lebron James did in their sports right out of high school. Derek Stingley Jr. definitely qualifies, and he has known since high school he’s waiting for an eventual huge NFL payday. Knowing his grandfather’s NFL career was ended by injury after only five seasons as well, it makes much more sense why he has been so conservative playing through injuries. Now Stingley Jr. is ready to go play where he has been preparing his whole life, as a star in the NFL

LP: Gardner’s Coverage abilities allow the entire defense to improve

The Cowboys were 20th in passing yards allowed per game with 235 per outing and near league average in terms of net yards allowed per pass attempt at 6.2. This is definitely an area where the team has room for improvement despite how much better the position got last season. Gardner works for what the Cowboys and Quinn do on defense because of his long frame and exceptional wingspan. This allows him to shorten passing windows in his zone & it’s hard to get throws over him in man-to-man coverage on deep balls.

Wide receivers have a difficult time separating from Gardener down the field and on deep in-breaking patterns, due in part to Gardner’s long strides and long arms. He has excellent tools to bat away intended targets in all areas of the field. One of the staples of the Cowboys’ improved defense was limiting big plays and Gardner can help keep that trend improving.

The stats show the improvements the Cowboys’ defense made last season, but it doesn’t just happen. Two key pieces to that turnaround were the defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, plus the defensive rookie of the year, and all pro Micah Parsons. Under Quinn’s guidance, Parsons became a premier pass rusher and suddenly the Cowboys’ defense was getting sacks in bunches.

The Cowboys were largely able to do this by playing man coverage underneath and allowing their pass rush to get to the quarterback. Players like Diggs, Jayron Kearse, Brown, and Parsons all upgraded their man coverage abilities under Quinn. Gardner’s sticky defense against receivers adds to that. Parsons and the Cowboys’ pass rush are able to give extra precious tenth of a second to continue feasting on opposing offenses.

With the Dallas pass rush effectiveness up in the air for the time being besides Demarcus Lawrence and Parsons, it’s hard to envision the impact that unit can bring if the coverage behind it isn’t borderline elite. Adding the top corner prospect in the draft isn’t just about covering the receiver in front of him, but helping the whole team get better by being great at his job.

Stingley fits Dan Quinn system in Dallas better

If this was the Seattle Seahawks’ Cover-3, Legion of Boom defense, then Gardner’s almost 6-foot-3 size, over 33-inch arms, and 79-inch wingspan would be a perfect fit. In Dallas last season Quinn changed things up though.

Playing much more man coverage than he did zone, the days of the long armed, deep zone coverages on most downs are out, and with that change, a corner like Stingley Jr. makes more sense.

He fits best in the new, adjusted Quinn scheme because he’s ideal in man coverage, playing up on the line and disrupting receivers across from him. He has the athletic profile to stay with the best deep speed opponents, but he stops and starts so well that he can get to slants and comeback routes to knock balls down as well. He has been better at mirroring opponents as a college player than most NFL corners are able too, so he isn’t a liability in any area in man coverage.

When Quinn goes to a zone, the drop off for Stingley Jr. will be minimal as well. As good as he is athletically, he may be even better in the mental arena of the game. He understands route concepts and leverage at an elite level, is excellent at following the eyes of the quarterback, and attacks what he sees like a receiver when the ball is thrown at him. His cover versatility makes him a weapon in the Cowboys secondary to pair with Diggs and Kelvin Joseph.

LP: Conclusion

A prototypical-sized corner for what the Cowboys love in their defensive backs. He has confidence, very good hands, and a penchant for limiting big plays. Gardner is what this Cowboys defense needs to go from an opportunistic, turnover reliant unit, that’s mildly generous and inefficient. To a defense that any team would hate to see on the schedule because even if you can stop the takeaways, they can suffocate and stifle an opposing offense with elite CB play leading the way.

With his size for zone coverage and suffocating man-coverage ability, quarterbacks are going to have to go through their secondary progressions quickly with a speedy pass rush closing in. A willing tackler in the flat, with a competitive motor, plus being unafraid of the spotlight, makes Gardner the perfect complement to an already all pro on the opposite side.

Mike: Conclusion

Derek Stingley Jr. is one of those rare prodigies that has been built to play NFL football for a long time. Circumstances can force you away from your destiny for a time and that journey can be bumpy. That said, you don’t lose your rare abilities because you struggle to get to the place where you’re paid to use them.

Stingley Jr. is the best corner prospect in the draft and has been better than most NFL corners since 2019. Match up any area, whether in man, zone, press, or off coverages, he can do it better than most. He can eliminate top receivers from the opposition, he can cause turnovers, and his game tape shows everything you need to know about him on the field.

His pro day numbers would’ve ranked him No. 1 among all corners projected to go in the first round. and the only reason he could possibly fall to the Cowboys at 24 is his injuries after 2019, and a perceived lack of enthusiasm returning from them. He is way too gifted to pass up if he somehow drops, and with new CB questions in Dallas, he could even be a trade up candidate.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast. LP Cruz can be found @SDQFlightCrew and (283) Stonehall Sports – YouTube

