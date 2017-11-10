AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds to Host David Ortiz Night, Wear Red Sox-Inspired Jerseys

David Ortiz saw countless sellouts during in Boston his days as with the Red Sox at Fenway Park, and now he’s the cause of one in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The retired slugger will be the guest of honor for the AHL Thunderbirds’ David Ortiz Night on Saturday, and the team will celebrate the man known as Big Papi with a meet-and-greet.

And yes, he’ll have the Red Sox' 2013 World Series trophy with him.

Oh, and the T-Birds will also be donning some pretty sweet Red Sox-inspired jerseys when they drop the puck against the Laval Rocket at the Mass Mutual Center.

Thank you for all the great responses about our specialty David Ortiz Jerseys for this Saturday. We're too excited to hold on to the design any longer!

All jerseys will be available for auction following Saturday's game. pic.twitter.com/HyF15PTl4C

— Springfield T-Birds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) November 9, 2017

If you haven’t got a ticket yet, you’re out of luck, as it's already sold out. But don’t fret: the Florida Panthers' minor league affiliate has also announced a Thunderbirds jersey-clad Big Papi bobblehead giveaway for February.

Here's hoping Ortiz, fresh off a successful stint as an analyst during the 2017 World Series, delivers one of his rousing pre-game speeches.