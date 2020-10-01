Ahkello Witherspoon reveals best advice Richard Sherman has given him

Witherspoon reveals best advice Sherman has given him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ahkello Witherspoon has spent the last three seasons alongside Richard Sherman in the 49ers' secondary, and naturally, he has received plenty of useful advice from the 10-year veteran. But apparently, there's one piece of guidance that stands apart from the rest.

He revealed what that message was in a recent AMA with Bleacher Report.

"Trust myself," Witherspoon answered. "I have the gifts, abilities and the mind, but just trust and believe in everything about me."

Sherman, of course, has been one of the premier NFL cornerbacks of the last decade, so his words carry weight. He believes Witherspoon has the abilities to succeed in the league, and he's speaking from a position of expertise.

A third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft, Witherspoon always has offered prototypical size -- 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. -- but his technique and performance have been inconsistent. Given that Sherman is nearly identical in stature -- 6-foot-3, 195 lbs. -- it makes perfect sense why Witherspoon would take his advice to heart.

Witherspoon sat out San Franciso's 36-9 win over the New York Giants in Week 3 with a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant at Thursday's practice and is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's Stadium.

The same can't be said for Sherman, who remains on injured reserve for at least another week.

