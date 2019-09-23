Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will miss “at least a month” with a foot sprain, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

Mike Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports Witherspoon is seeking a second opinion from a foot specialist.

Shanahan said Emmanuel Moseley is in line to replace Witherspoon, but Jason Verrett and others will compete for the starting job.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 49ers have a bye this week.

Witherspoon was carted off in the fourth quarter. Moseley played seven defensive snaps and Verrett four against the Steelers, with Verrett drawing a 32-yard pass interference penalty.

Shanahan said running back Tevin Coleman has a good chance to be back next week. Coleman played 18 snaps in the season opener against the Bucs before being knocked out by a high ankle sprain.