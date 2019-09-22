49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon suffered a foot injury during the second half of San Francisco's Week 3 game Sunday afternoon against the Steelers at Levi's Stadium. He is questionable to return after leaving the game on a cart.

#49ers injury update: Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) is questionable to return. #PITvsSF — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 22, 2019

Jason Verrett replaced Witherspoon and immediately committed a costly pass interference penalty before getting beat deep on a go-ahead Steelers touchdown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jason Verrett: BBQ chicken.



Waaaaay too easy. pic.twitter.com/P7otbcrQqv



— Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) September 22, 2019

Witherspoon had been playing great football for the 49ers so far this season after finding a newfound swagger heading into the year.

The 49ers are currently trailing the Steelers 20-17 in the fourth quarter.

This story will be updated.

Ahkello Witherspoon leaves 49ers-Steelers game on cart with foot injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area