Ahkello Witherspoon calls MetLife Stadium 'worst turf I played on'

Witherspoon calls out MetLife: 'Worst turf I played on' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The New York Jets and New York Giants might be the two worst teams in the NFL. They also play on the most dangerous field in football.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, they had to pay at MetLife Stadium in two of their first three games of the 2020 season. San Francisco sustained a plethora of injuries to key players on the stadium's new turf, and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon didn't hold back Wednesday on the playing surface during a Bleacher Report AMA.

"The worst turf I played on, 100%," Witherspoon wrote when questioned how bad the MetLife turf is. "It was super thick. There were those little rubber pellets everywhere. It felt like some thick and tall grass got converted to turf.

"Usually turf is thin and fast, but this was real sticky."

The 49ers lost Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas to season-ending knee injuries sustained at MetLife in Week 2. Running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman also sustained knee injuries against the Jets, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left early with a high ankle sprain.

Tight end Jordan Reed is out six to eight weeks after spraining his knee in Week 3 against the Giants.

Witherspoon played 65 percent of the 49ers' snaps against the Jets. But he missed Week 3 with a hamstring injury.

The 49ers left MetLife with two wins, and a ridiculously long injury report. Their anger with the troublesome turf isn't going away anytime soon.

