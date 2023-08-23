Ahkello Witherspoon among Rams players to miss Wednesday’s practice with Broncos

With Week 1 approaching, the Los Angeles Rams are going to be especially careful with players in practice and the preseason. They don’t want to risk further injury if a guy isn’t 100%, erring on the side of caution more often than not.

That was the case on Wednesday when the Rams practiced with the Broncos for the first of two days. Joe Noteboom was limited to individual drills due to an undisclosed injury, while Rob Havenstein was also held out as a precaution.

“Joe just got some individual. Probably still be smart and err on the side of caution with him. Did the same with Rob Havenstein. You guys didn’t see him out there,” McVay said.

Ahkello Witherspoon and Jason Taylor were both absent from practice, too. Witherspoon felt some discomfort in his groin so the Rams are playing it safe with him, while Taylor felt something in his psoas muscle so he missed practice, as well.

“With Ahkello, felt a little groin,” he said. “Wanted to be smart on that with any of that soft-tissue stuff. And then with Jason, same thing. Kind of just feeling a little bit in his psoas, and so wanted to be smart there.”

Logan Bruss tweaked his ankle in Saturday’s preseason game against the Raiders but he was back at practice Wednesday, which McVay was pleased to see. Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison felt the effects of the high altitude so he was on the sidelines.

“As far as Logan, it was good to be able to see him push through,” McVay said. “Got his ankle a couple of days ago and he was able to get some snaps today, which was important. And then Larrell was feeling a little bit of the altitude but I think he’s going to be OK.”

On the bright side, Cooper Kupp and Derion Kendrick both returned to practice. That’s encouraging as the start of the regular season rapidly approaches.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire