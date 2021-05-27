Ahekllo Witherspoon claims he was NFL's best cornerback when healthy

Ex-49er Witherspoon claims he was NFL's best corner when healthy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ahkello Witherspoon started 33 of the 47 games he played for the 49ers over his four seasons with the team, and was a key part of one of the NFL's best defenses in 2019.

However, his bold statement while speaking to the local media of his new team in Seattle surprised 49ers fans everywhere.

"I think when I was healthy, I was the best corner in the league, and I'm not going to settle for anything else," Witherspoon told Seahawks reporters on Thursday. "When I got injured I had two bad injuries that no one really knows about or cares about and it's not my place to make people care. But you go out there and you fight, you push through and if you're not at the best of your ability in this league and you're not healthy, it's difficult to stay at that level that it takes to be All-Pro, that it takes to be a Pro Bowler.

"So I'm just extremely excited right now just to be healthy, clear-minded and in a new environment, and I'm just very excited to put that on tape."

Witherspoon declined to specify what the injuries were or when they occurred. The 26-year-old was placed on injured reserve to end the 2018 season after going down with a knee injury in Week 15.

Witherspoon also appeared to be affected by a foot injury in 2019, losing his starting spot during the playoffs. He missed five games in 2020 as he dealt with head and hamstring injuries.

A number of cornerbacks around the league, including his former 49ers teammate Richard Sherman, might have something to say about the "best corner in the league" claim.

However, you do have to admire the confidence.

Witherspoon will get two chances to line up across from his ex-teammates in 2021, the first being Week 4 at Levi's Stadium when the Seahawks come to town.

