Ahead of Sharks rematch, Golden Knights forced to relocate from hotel

VGK forced to relocate from hotel ahead of Sharks rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a thrilling overtime win over the Sharks on Friday night, the Vegas Golden Knights got a bit of a bizarre surprise at their hotel in San Jose.

The iconic Fairmont Hotel is temporarily closing until summer, the establishment announced on Friday. FMT SJ LLC, the company that owns the landmark hotel, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on Friday and abruptly ceased operations.

The hotel relocated all guests, which seemingly includes the Golden Knights' traveling party, to rooms at nearby hotels. Vegas plays the Sharks again on Saturday before heading to Minnesota for a game on Monday.

“It was a surreal experience,” Vegas and former Sharks coach Pete DeBoer said (h/t Justin Emerson/Las Vegas Sun). “Hopefully this is the end of the COVID year, but it was almost the topping on the cake for what the last year has been for everybody in the world. Just another thing throw at you, another thing to deal with.

“Not that I’m putting it in the same breath as dealing with COVID, but it was just one of those things we got thrown at us, we dealt with it and found a way to get off to a good start, so good resiliency by our group.”

As Emerson noted in his story, the NHL has designated a single hotel in each team's home city for all visiting teams to stay in for league health and safety protocol compliance purposes. It appears the Fairmont was that hotel, and the Sharks will need to find a new destination for the St. Louis Blues before Monday's game at SAP Center.

The Sharks lost an emotional and physical game on Friday night to Vegas, but we'll see how the Golden Knights show up on a back-to-back with the added stress of being uprooted late in the night.