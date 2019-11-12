The Oregon State Beavers (4-5, 3-3 Pac-12) have three games left remaining in the season, but just one of those will be played at Reser Stadium. Therefore, this week's game against Arizona State (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) will be Senior Day.

Head coach Jonathan Smith discussed the occasion at his weekly Monday press conference.

I appreciate them a ton because...going through multiple coaches is not easy. It's unsettling. And they've bought in and worked really hard. I think they have improved and they've improved this program over the year and a half we've been here.

Oregon State's senior class was all recruited by former Beavers head coach Gary Andersen, who resigned in the midst of a 1-11 season in 2017. Jonathan Smith was hired to take over the program the following offseason, who coincidentally knew how his players were feeling.

Before he coached, Smith was the quarterback at Oregon State and played under both Mike Riley and Dennis Erickson. After Riley left to coach the San Diego Chargers in 1998, Erickson in is second season led the Beavers to one of their most iconic seasons that ended with a 41-9 victory over Notre Dame in the 2001 Fiesta Bowl.

You can hear Smith's full thoughts on Senior Day and the current senior class in the video above.

Ahead of Senior Day, Jonathan Smith is thankful for his seniors originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest