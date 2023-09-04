Vikings’ Phillips gives away 65 tickets to season opener

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips has a charitable reputation, and he's cranked that up a notch heading into the 2023 season.

Phillips, a sixth-year pro, gave away 65 tickets to the Vikings' season opener on Sept. 10 against the Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"This will be the first time I've brought this big of a group," said Phillips, a former Bills draft pick. "When we played at Buffalo last year, I think I had 20 that went to that game. But I think if everything goes smoothly, the plan will be to try to get like a 30-person suite for one of the games later this year and bring a bunch of kids maybe around the holidays."

More than 25 tickets went to his foundation, Harrison's Playmakers, which aims to help kids with social, physical and economic challenges. Another eight tickets went to the National Ataxia Foundation, a Twin Cities nonprofit assisting people with the namesake disease that affects the nervous system. He also gave tickets to U.S. Bank through a charitable partnership he's had in Minnesota.

"It's a huge part of who I am," Phillips said. "The Vikings might have me take over their social media [Tuesday] because I'm going to speak to the University of Minnesota's wrestling team early in the morning, then going to the Masonic Children's Hospital, then going to one of the schools to read books to kids, and then [Tuesday] night I'm helping [the team's] back-to-school stuff giving out shoes."

After all that, Phillips said he has an 8 p.m. board meeting for his foundation.

"That's part of my routine," he said. "When I have a day off and have time, I want to figure out some way to give back."

Rudolph retires

Former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has called it a career after 12 NFL seasons, including 10 seasons in Minnesota. Rudolph, the 2011 second-round pick out of Notre Dame, announced his retirement Monday morning on social media. He'll be honored during the Vikings' Sept. 24 game against the Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Can't wait to come back home!" Rudolph posted.

Rudolph's 50 touchdown grabs are the most by a Vikings tight end in franchise history, including the game-winning score in overtime of Minnesota's 2019 wild-card playoff upset in New Orleans. His 4,642 receiving yards (including 154 yards in six playoff games) rank 11th in franchise history — second among tight ends behind Steve Jordan.

Rudolph played in 25 games for the Giants and Buccaneers after the Vikings released him ahead of the 2021 season.

Assistant coach on 'personal leave'

Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith has been away from the team since training camp on a personal leave that is "ongoing," head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday. Smith won't be at Sunday's regular-season opener against the Buccaneers.

Assistant head coach Mike Pettine has taken over Smith's duties for the regular season, O'Connell said. Defensive assistant Imarjaye Albury will also help. Albury worked with edge rusher Danielle Hunter at the start of Monday's practice.

'The highest honor'

Fourth-year safety Josh Metellus said he's "extremely grateful and proud" to be among the eight 2023 team captains as voted by the team. Metellus was designated a special teams captain for the last two weeks of the 2022 season after right tackle Brian O'Neill suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

"That's the highest honor you can get," Metellus said. "Especially from your teammates when we vote. The first few years in the league, we didn't vote for captains. It was kind of a coach thing. These past couple years being voted by your peers — the guys who matter the most — I think that's the highest honor."

Etc.

• Former Vikings receiver Jalen Reagor officially signed with the Patriots practice squad on Monday, according the NFL's transaction wire. Players with Reagor's experience can make about $20,000 per week on the practice squad, which will offset part of the $2.4 million he's still owed by the Vikings. He was released last week after one season in Minnesota.

• The Vikings re-signed receiver N'Keal Harry to the practice squad on Monday and released offensive lineman Alan Ali, an undrafted rookie out of TCU. Harry, a 2019 first-round pick, spent about a month with Minnesota through training camp.

• The Vikings are healthy entering the regular season with all 53 players on the active roster participating at the start of Monday's practice.