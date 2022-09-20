Ahead of Rutgers on Saturday, BTN’s Howard Griffith was encouraged by Iowa’s offensive showing on Saturday

For a Rutgers football defense that is among the best in the nation against the run, Saturday’s game against Iowa will be a litmus test for just how far their unit has come. Iowa, a team that perenially is among the best in the Big Ten in rushing, might be getting on track after a shaky start to the season offensively.

So far this season, Rutgers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) has allowed just 97 yards over three games, the 32.3 yards per game from the defense is tops in the Big Ten. It has been a tremendous performance from Rutgers in stopping the run. For instance, they absolutely dominated the line of scrimmage in the season opener at Boston College, a 22-21 win for the Big Ten program.

Iowa (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten), who traditionally hang their hat on their ground game, are bottom of the Big Ten in rushing this year, averaging 92.3 yards per game. Although that certainly got on track this past weekend in a strong 27-0 win over Nevada.

The Hawkeyes had 162 yards of rushing, part of a balanced offensive effort that saw them gain 337 yards of total offense.

Related

Around the Big Ten: Troy Aikman takes a shot at his alma mater, UCLA, for poor attendance

In talking on the Big Ten Network, former Illinois fullback Howard Griffith liked the development of Iowa this past weekend. In particular, their usually stout offensive line was showing signs of clicking.

“But what he kept saying was, it’s just not the quarterback. He needs to get the pieces around him back. That happened,” Griffith said on the Big Ten Network on Monday.

You start to see guys make plays, you started to see the explosive plays out of the run game. From the offensive line, (they’ve) played much better than they have played in previous weeks. You saw them starting to get up to the second levels, to the linebackers, to be able to block there. You saw things starting to open. “And so much of that is about confidence, right? They have to prove it to themselves that ‘Hey, yes we can get that done’ and not necessarily listen to the outside noise. Now they have to be able to put that together. They have to be able to repeat.”

Story continues

In terms of overall production, last season was a bit odf a down campaign from Iowa, who were No. 11 in the Big Ten averaging 123.6 yards per game. Iowa finished last season at 9-4 with a loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Related

Rutgers football's Greg Schiano is excited for Iowa and Kirk Ferentz, 'one of the best coaches in America, period'

Iowa will travel to play at Rutgers on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both programs (7 P.M. ET, FS1).

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire