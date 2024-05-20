Ahead of official visit, 2025 DE Damien Shanklin calls Ohio State his 'dream school'

Damien Shanklin doesn’t remember watching Notre Dame, Purdue or Indiana growing up. When the 2025 Indianapolis defensive end watched college football, he watched Ohio State, a program that quickly became his dream school.

In Ohio State, Shanklin said he saw what he could become in players like Chase Young and Nick Bosa and through the development through defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

In Ohio State and Johnson, Shanklin sees a program that develops and invests in its players so that they can reach their goals. And once Shanklin got Ohio State’s attention, it was all the affirmation he needed.

“With me catching (Johnson’s) eye or stuff like that, I know I’m doing something right,” Shanklin said.

Ahead of his senior season at Warren Central High School, Shanklin has Ohio State as one of four scheduled official visits along with LSU, Tennessee and Alabama, along with a potential visit to Michigan before what is now a Sept. 21 decision date, which he admits might change.

What Damien Shanklin could bring to Ohio State

Warren Central Damien Shanklin (4) prepares for warm up practice during Fort Wayne Snider vs Warren Central High School IHSAA varsity football, Aug 18, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, at Warren Central High School.

Warren Central coach Mike Kirschner is not surprised by Shanklin’s offer list. Based on his frame alone, Shanklin is just different coming off the edge, Kirschner said.

“You've got to game plan against a guy who’s got unbelievably long arms, great takeoff, speed.” Kirschner said. “And now you’ve added the strength component to it. You've got to handle all that. … He’s 6-5 and he’s 242 and he can run like a receiver.”

Shanklin, the No. 108 player and the No. 10 defensive end in the country per 247Sports’ composite rankings, has 97 tackles, 22 tackles-for-loss and six sacks in his past two seasons.

When Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye visited to look at three-star center Cameron Herron in January, Kirschner pitched Frye on both Shanklin and three-star defensive end Tyrone Burrus Jr.

Once Shanklin met Johnson on a March unofficial visit that led to an offer, he said the Ohio State defensive line coach met expectations.

“That’s a coach I always looked up to with Ohio State being my dream school,” Shanklin said. “And on top of that, just talking to him, you can tell he’s a great coach. He’s developed all types of defensive linemen. All the defensive linemen love him. He’s got connections everywhere.

“Like everybody say, he’s the GOAT of D-line. So I would probably say Ohio State is D-line U.”

Ohio State has landed two 2025 defensive linemen − four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis and four-star defensive lineman London Merritt.

And while Kirschner says Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Ohio State may be selling Shanklin on similar things — from development and recent history to the team’s potential in an expanded College Football Playoff — he said Ohio State has something not many programs have.

“When you think about Bosa and Chase Young and those guys that are all in the NFL and are all first-round draft picks, you get to sell that,” Kirschner said. “And I get that with Ohio State. They should sell it. I mean, he’s in a class by itself. Not that the rest of them aren’t good. But Johnson’s got a proven track record.”

Damien Shanklin sees Ohio State track record

Warren Central's Damien Shanklin poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

Shanklin played against Ohio State defensive ends Caden Curry (Center Grove) and Joshua Mickens (Lawrence Central). And from the transition from central Indiana to Ohio State, Shanklin said he “can tell coach Johnson is doing the right thing.”

“(Curry) was just telling me he loved Ohio State and the brotherhood is like no other,” Shanklin said. “So just hearing that made me think a little bit.”

Shanklin will have his official visit at Ohio State the weekend of June 7, one where he hopes to “pay attention to key details” including his academic path in sports management.

Shanklin sees potential in Ohio State. He knows what he can become. But he also knows what he won’t be doing with the Buckeyes: reprising his role as his team’s starting kicker and punter, something he’s picked up at Warren Central.

“(Johnson) laughed at me and told me that’s good, but I’ll always be a defensive end,” Shanklin said.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Why Ohio State is 2025 DE Damien Shanklin's 'dream school'