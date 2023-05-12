NFL schedule release: Game-by-game look at what Dolphins face in 2023 (includes times, TV)

The long-awaited day for the NFL to release the 2023 schedule has arrived.

We already knew the Dolphins will head to Germany to face the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs. We knew they'll visit the New York Jets on Black Friday.

Now let's get to the full schedule.

The Dolphins won't be shopping on Black Friday. They'll be dealing with quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Jets.

At Los Angeles Chargers (Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m., CBS)

The Dolphins return to one of the NFL’s beautiful stadiums, but the site of a 23-17 loss last season that signified the final stretch of the regular season wasn't going to be pretty. This was the second loss amid a five-game losing streak for Miami. Justin Herbert (367 yards, four touchdowns) outplayed Tua Tagovailoa (145 yards). The comparisons between Herbert and Tagovailoa aren’t going away anytime soon, so here’s Tagovailoa’s shot at redemption.

Key losses: LB Drue Tranquill (Chiefs)

Key additions: LB Eric Kendricks (Vikings)

Last visit: Dolphins lost 23-17 in 2022

At New England (Sept. 17, 8:20 p.m., NBC)

The Dolphins entered Gillette last season having won two of their previous three visits but came away with a humbling 23-21 loss that left them 8-8 and teetering on missing the playoffs after an 8-3 start.

The Patriots plan to celebrate the career of Tom Brady at their home opener.

Key losses: TE Jonnu Smith (Falcons), WR Nelson Agholor (Ravens), P Jake Bailey (Dolphins)

Key additions: TE Mike Gesicki (Dolphins), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Chiefs), LT Calvin Anderson (Broncos)

Last visit: Dolphins lost 23-21 on Jan. 1, 2023

Vs. Denver (Sept. 24, 1 p.m., CBS)

Russell Wilson was a flop his first season in the Mile High city. He’s eager to start fresh with new coach Sean Payton, arriving before sunrise for the start of the offseason program. Broncos fans would be delighted if the old Russell Wilson shows up in September.

Key losses: RG Graham Glasgow (Lions), LT Calvin Anderson (Patriots), TE Eric Saubert (Dolphins), DL Dre’Mont Jones (Seahawks), WR Freddie Swain (Dolphins)

Key additions: RT Mike McGlinchey (49ers), TE Chris Manhertz (Jaguars), DL Zach Allen (Cardinals), LG Ben Powers (Ravens), QB Jarrett Stidham (Raiders)

Last meeting in Miami: Dolphins won 35-9 in 2017

At Buffalo (Oct. 1, 1 p.m., CBS)

And so it begins, the final countdown for the Dolphins visiting Highmark Stadium, a place they won’t miss. The Bills have an agreement in place for a facility scheduled to open for the 2026 season. Barring another playoff matchup in Buffalo, this meeting will be the first of three final trips to Highmark. If we can’t say something nice about Highmark, it’s because we’ve been there.

Key losses: LB Tremaine Edmunds (Bears). RB Devin Singletary (Texans)

Key additions: WR Deonte Harty (Saints), RG Connor McGovern (Cowboys), WR Trent Sherfield (Dolphins)

Last visit: Dolphins lost 34-31 in January in wild-card round

Vs. New York Giants (Oct. 8, 1 p.m., Fox)

From 4-13 to 9-7-1. That was the Brian Daboll effect in his first season as Giants head coach. The addition of Darren Waller gives Daniel Jones another target on a team clearly on the rise. Lucky break for fans that the the strong AFC East is matched against the strong NFC East this season.

Key losses: C Nick Gates (Commanders), S Julian Love (Seahawks)

Key additions: TE Darren Waller (Raiders), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (Buccaneers), WR Parris Campbell (Colts), LB Bobby Okereke (Colts)

Last meeting in Miami: Dolphins won 20-9 in 2021

Vs. Carolina (Oct. 15, 1 p.m., CBS)

Not exactly a rivalry game, but it should have some intrigue after the Panthers pulled off that blockbuster trade with the Bears to land the No. 1 overall draft pick, selecting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and setting up a Tide vs. Tide QB battle.

Key losses: WR D.J. Moore (Bears), QB Sam Darnold (49ers)

Key additions: WR Adam Thielen (Vikings), WR D.J. Chark (Lions), S Vonn Bell (Bengals), TE Hayden Hurst (Bengals), QB Andy Dalton (Saints), QB Bryce Young (first round)

Last meeting in Miami: Dolphins won 33-10 in 2021

At Philadelphia (Oct. 22, 8:20 p.m., NBC)

The Eagles appeared to be the NFL’s most complete team for a while in 2022 but came up short in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs. As you’d expect, when a team gets that far, other teams notice. And poach. There was plenty of that going on in free agency, but the Eagles still have Jalen Hurts and enough talent to make another run. Terrific test to see how good the Dolphins are.

Key losses: DL Javon Hargrave (49ers), LG Isaac Seumalo (Steelers), LT Andre Dillard (Titans), LB Kyzir White (Cardinals), LB T.J. Edwards (Bears), RB Miles Sanders (Panthers), S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Lions), QB Gardner Minshew (Colts), S Marcus Epps (Raiders)

Key additions: QB Marcus Mariota (Falcons), DT Jalen Carter (first round)

Last visit: Dolphins won 20-19 in 2015

Vs. New England (Oct. 29, 1 p.m., CBS)

The Dolphins get a chance to show why the Patriots are the popular pick to finish last in the AFC East. You’d have to go back to 2000 — Bill Belichick’s first season — for the last time that happened. Oh, but doesn’t that guy playing tight end, Mike Gesicki, look familiar? Question is whether Mac Jones can get him the ball.

Last meeting in Miami: Dolphins won 20-7 in 2022

At Kansas City (in Frankfurt, Germany) at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 5 (NFL Network)

You know it’s a big game when players drop all pretense of “it’s just another game” and crank up the trash talk in April. This game was expected to mark Tyreek Hill’s homecoming, but now that it has moved from Arrowhead to Germany, the vibe isn't quite the same. Hill started chirping by warning the Chiefs he’ll be their “worst enemy,” to which defensive tackle Chris Jones offered a sarcastic “May God bless him” on Twitter. Hill responded by tweeting a video of an ape eating along the shore even though — how can we put this without insulting the ape? — he could stand to skip a meal or 20. “Chris Jones in the off-season,” Hill wrote.

Key losses: LT Orlando Brown (Bengals), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Patriots), RT Andrew Wylie (Commanders), WR Mecole Hardman (Jets), S Juan Thornhill (Browns), DL Khalen Saunders (Saints)

Key additions: LB Drue Tranquill (Chargers), RT Jawaan Taylor (Jaguars)

Last visit: Dolphins lost 29-13 in 2017

Bye week (Nov. 12)

Vs. Las Vegas (Nov. 19, 1 p.m., CBS)

The past four meetings have been one-score games, including the Raiders winning 31-28 in overtime in Vegas two seasons ago. Much has changed. Subtract Derek Carr and Darren Waller from your Raiders roster. Insert Jimmy G. Running Vegas’ defense now is Patrick Graham, a former Dolphins defensive coordinator.

Key losses: Derek Carr (Saints), Darren Waller (Giants), WR Mack Hollins (Falcons)

Key additions: Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers), WR Jakobi Meyers (Patriots), TE Austin Hooper (Titans), CB Brandon Facyson (Colts), DL John Jenkins (Dolphins). Also tagged RB Josh Jacobs

Last meeting in Miami: Dolphins won 28-20 in 2018

At New York Jets (3 p.m. Nov. 24, Amazon Prime Video)

You have to go back 13 seasons for the last time New Yorkers couldn’t complain about having even one losing team occupying the Meadowlands. Next season should break that spell as the improved Jets and Giants guard against further MetLife takeovers. This game will be on Amazon Prime and amazon.com and available even to those who don't have a Prime membership.

Key losses: WR Braxton Berrios (Dolphins), OL Dan Feeney (Dolphins), QB Mike White (Dolphins). DL Sheldon Rankins (Texans), RG Nate Herbig (Steelers), DL Nathan Shepherd (Saints)

Key additions: QB Aaron Rodgers (Packers), WR Allen Lazard (Packers), P Thomas Morstead (Dolphins), S Chuck Clark (Ravens), WR Mecole Hardman (Chiefs), edge rusher Will McDonald (first round)

Last visit: Dolphins lost 40-17 in 2022

At Washington (Dec. 3, 1 p.m., Fox)

It’s usually a bad sign when a team is constantly in the news for an owner that the league can’t wait to get rid of. Dan Snyder will be sorely missed, said nobody.

Key losses: QB Taylor Heinicke (Falcons), LB Cole Holcomb (Steelers)

Key additions: QB Jacoby Brissett (Browns), C Mocl Gates (Giants), RT Andrew Wylie (Chiefs), LB Cody Barton (Seahawks)

Last visit: Dolphins won 17-10 in 2015

Vs. Tennessee (Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Pop quiz: What’s the longest game in NFL history? If you said Dolphins-Chiefs, Christmas Day 1971, you’re only partially correct. The last time the Titans visited, opening day in 2018, resulted in a 27-20 Dolphins victory that took 7 hours 8 minutes — the longest in terms of real-time duration in NFL history. Two lightning delays lasting 3:59 were to blame. With nothing better to do, players ate PB&J sandwiches in the locker room while waiting it out. We’ll go with under 7:08 this time around, especially since it's an 8:15 p.m. kickoff. Ex-Dolphin Ryan Tannehill might still be starting for the Titans for this one. The game will mark the first Monday night game at Hard Rock in six years.

Key losses: WR Robert Woods (Texans), LT Taylor Lewan (released), TE Austin Hooper (Raiders), DL DeMarcus Walker (Bears), RG Nate Davis (Bears), LB David Long (Dolphins)

Key additions: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (49ers), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (Buccaneers), RG Daniel Brunskill (49ers), edge Arden Key (Jaguars), QB Will Levis (second round)

Last meeting in Miami: Dolphins won 27-20 in 2018

Vs. New York Jets (Dec. 17, 1 p.m., CBS)

The last Jets visit to Hard Rock Stadium featured Joe Flacco throwing 4-yard bombs, half of which landed incomplete. The Dolphins won’t effectively get a bye this time around, not with Aaron Rodgers taking over as Jets QB. More spice comes in the form of three Jets free agents jumping to the Dolphins in a one-week span during free agency.

Last meeting in Miami: Dolphins won 11-6 on Jan. 8, 2023

Vs. Dallas (Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m., Fox)

You have to go back to 1995 for the last time the Cowboys made it past the divisional round, but they have plenty of stars and present a stiff test both offensively and defensively. Plus, it’s always an event with America’s Team comes to town.

Key losses: TE Dalton Schultz (Texans)

Key additions: WR Brandin Cooks (Texans), CB Stephon Gilmore (Colts)

Last meeting in Miami: Dolphins lost 24-14 in 2015

Jaylen Waddle gets a lift after scoring the winning touchdown with 14 seconds left in Baltimore.

At Baltimore (Dec. 31, 1 p.m., CBS)

An incredible stroke of luck for fans everywhere, this one is. You’ll recall (who could forget?) that the Dolphins were down 7-0 just 13 seconds into last season’s visit before staging one of the greatest comebacks in team history. Miami scored 35 points in the second half, including 21 unanswered in seven minutes. That included the winning 7-yard TD pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left. Tagovailoa had a career-high 469 yards that day, with 190 going to Waddle and 171 to Hill. You know the Ravens will be hungry for revenge. The rest of us will be hungry to see if the 2023 edition of Dolphins-Ravens can be anywhere near as good. Added attraction: Lamar Jackson, new contract in back pocket, now throwing to Odell Beckham.

Key losses: DL Calais Campbell (Falcons), S Chuck Clark (Jets), TE Josh Oliver (Vikings), LG Ben Powers (Broncos)

Key additions: WR Nelson Agholor (Patriots), WR Zay Flowers (first round)

Last visit: Dolphins won 42-38 in 2022

Vs. Buffalo (Jan. 6 or 7, TBD, TBD)

The last time the Bills won the division four years in a row was 1988-91. If they win it in 2023, they’ll match that. All three meetings with Miami last season were decided by three points or fewer.

There is one member of the Bills who might receive a warm welcome inside Hard Rock: safety Damar Hamlin, who plans a comeback after going into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati last season.

Last meeting in Miami: Dolphins won 21-19 in 2022

Preseason schedule

The Dolphins will play only one home game in the 2023 preseason, against the Atlanta Falcons on a date to be determined.

They then face the Texans in Houston on Saturday night, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m.

Their final preseason game is on a date to be determined at Jacksonville at a time TBA.

All preseason games will be on CBS-Channel 4 in Miami.

Dolphins reporter Hal Habib can be reached at hhabib@pbpost.com and followed on Twitter @gunnerhal.

