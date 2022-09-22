Ahead of matchup with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers reiterates he won’t play until he’s 45

The two oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL will face off in Tampa this weekend and that leads to questions about how much longer Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be fixtures in the NFL.

Brady is 45 and Rodgers said over the summer that he won’t be playing until he’s that old, but the Packers’ trip to face the Buccaneers means that he faced questions about his longevity again on Wednesday. Rodgers noted that you try to stay as long as you can “when you’ve achieved at a high level for a long time,” but said he still thinks he’ll be on to something else before he reaches his 45th birthday.

“I won’t be, I’ll be doing something else,” Rodgers said, via Jim Polzin of the Wisconsin State Journal. “I have a lot of other interests outside the game. Game’s been really, really good to me. I feel I’ve given my all to the game. At some point, it’ll be time to do something else, and I strongly believe that’ll be before 45.”

Sunday’s game will be the fifth time the two quarterbacks have faced off as starters and it could be the final time given the uncertain futures of both players. Rodgers said he didn’t feel particularly nostalgic about that prospect, but there will likely be more than a few fans savoring the chance to see the two players on the same field one more time.

