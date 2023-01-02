Ahead of facing Bills, Bengals’ Joe Mixon call his team ‘the big dog of the AFC’ (video)

Joe Mixon really wanted the Bills to have some bulletin board material ahead of facing his team in Week 17.

The Bengals (11-4) sport an offense that’s among the NFL’s best like the one the Bills (12-3) have.

In most cases in such scenarios, players will just tip their cap to their upcoming opponent and leave it at that.

Not Mixon. The Bengals running back has already decided that his team is the better one.

“What people have to understand is, we the big dog of the AFC,” Mixon told reporters.

The Bills will certainly take note of his thoughts. In fact, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips already has, as he shared an image of the quote on his social media account on Instagram.

Check out Mixon’s full quote in the FOX19-TV clip below:

"What people have to understand is, we the big dog of the AFC." Joe Mixon had his response locked and loaded when I asked him about a chance to prove they're the best on MNF. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/bpe5yvY2Ot — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 31, 2022

