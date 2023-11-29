Ahead of Class 5A state final, who are Cooper's top 20 all-time football players?

Cooper tight end Austin Alexander (4) runs with the ball for a touchdown against Highlands in the first half at Highlands High School Nov. 24, 2023.

Cooper High School has had a football program since 2008. The Jaguars went 2-8 in their first season of varsity play. After going 3-7 their next two years, the Jaguars had their first winning season in 2011, going 6-5.

In 2012, the Jaguars had their best season, going 13-2 and reaching the state championship game in Class 5A, where they lost 34-20 to Bowling Green.

This Saturday, 11 years later, Cooper will have a rematch when the Jaguars face Bowling Green for this year’s 5A title. If they can win the title, they will win it for 16 seasons of Cooper football.

Cooper has had plenty of talented football players in its history. Here are 20 of the best players in team history, which certainly isn’t all of the best players but hopefully a good cross-section of talent. They are listed alphabetically by last name.

Austin Alexander: The junior and nephew of former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander is one of the state’s top Division I prospects. He has been hard to stop on both sides of the ball. This season, he has 59 catches for 1,045 yards and 18 touchdowns on offense, while on defense he has 75 tackles including 18 sacks, and also an interception which he returned for 75 yards. As a sophomore, he had 522 receiving yards and six TDs, plus 85 tackles, 11 sacks and a pick-six on defense. As a freshman, he posted 61 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Mikey Armour: Two-way star was Cooper’s leading receiver from 2017 and 2018, including 33 catches for 744 yards and nine TDs in 2018.

D’vontae Bradley: He paced the Jaguars in their second and third years of existence at running back. He rushed for 1,608 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2009, and in 2010 he rushed for 1,878 yards and 25 touchdowns, including a single-game mark of 410, which set a Northern Kentucky record that has since been broken. He also had two interceptions in 2010.

A.J. Collins: He was a senior on the Jaguars’ 2012 state runner-up team. He rushed for 1,649 yards and 19 touchdowns, plus four receiving TDs. On defense, he had 47 tackles and seven interceptions, including one pick-six. As a junior, he had 987 rushing yards and seven TDs, and 41 tackles on defense.

Torey Cordell: He rushed for 1,752 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2014 to lead Cooper to the state semifinals, then rushed for 597 yards and six scores in 2015 as the Jaguars went 10-3 and reached the third round of the playoffs.

Tommy Earsing: He averaged 60 tackles in Cooper’s first two years of existence, anchoring the defense.

Jake Harmeyer: The 2023 grad was Cooper’s second-leading tackler from 2020-22 with over 200 as a three-year starter.

Dante Hendrix: The 2017 graduate is one of the top receivers in Northern Kentucky history. At the time of his graduation, his 171 career receptions were 17th all-time in Kentucky history, and his 3,107 career receiving yards were a Northern Kentucky record. He also had 40 receiving touchdowns, 20 in his senior season in 2016. On defense, he had six interceptions his senior year and was first-team all-state. He became Cooper's first Division I signee, playing receiver at Indiana State setting school records with 2,500 yards and 13 TDs in his career. He was also a key player on Cooper’s 2017 state runner-up in basketball.

Isaiah Johnson: The current junior receiver has been a huge part of the attack for the Jaguars, catching 71 passes for 1,304 yards and 20 touchdowns entering the state final. Last year, he had 33 catches for 673 yards and eight touchdowns, and with a healthy and productive senior season will have one of the more productive careers of any Northern Kentucky receiver.

Jeremiah Lee: The 2021 grad finished his football career with more than 6,600 all-purpose yards, 63 total touchdowns as well as five defensive interceptions. He threw for more than 500 yards and rushed for over 1,000 as a senior, going on to play receiver for the University of Indianapolis.

Jeremiah Lee played for the University of Indianapolis

Jack Lonaker: The current senior is arguably the best linebacker in the program's history. This year, he has 156 tackles with four sacks. Last season he had 148 tackles and 142 as a sophomore.

Jarod Lonaker: In 2016, he threw for 3,222 yards and 32 touchdowns, and rushed for 424 yards and eight scores to lead the Jaguars to a 7-5 record.

Aaron Morgan: For the Jaguars’ 2012 state runner-up team, he had 37 catches for 734 yards and seven touchdowns, and had seven interceptions on defense. He had seven TD catches and three picks the next year as a senior.

Tyler Morris: He was the senior quarterback on the Jaguars’ 2012 state runner-up team. He threw for 1,685 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 795 yards and 14 scores. He was fourth on the team in tackles with 70 and had three interceptions. He was a three-year starter at quarterback, throwing for over 3,100 yards and 36 touchdowns, and rushing for 2,000 yards and 27 TDs.

Tyler Morris was a three-year starter at QB and led Cooper to the 2012 state finals in Class 5A.

Cam O’Hara: Just a sophomore, the quarterback has led the Jaguars to this week’s state championship and is on pace to break passing records for any Northern Kentucky player in history. He enters the state final with 3,141 passing yards and 45 touchdowns after throwing for 2,018 yards and 21 TDs last season.

Justin Schlarman: The 2017 graduate was the team’s leading tackler in 2016 and a veteran player on both sides of the ball.

Drew Shelton: He was a senior left tackle on the 2012 state runner-up team.

Brendon Tye: He rushed for 1,209 yards and 13 touchdowns in the 2021 season, when Cooper finished 7-4.

Marcus Watson: The senior lineman had over 100 tackles in 2015 and was a veteran starter on both sides of the ball as one of the team’s top tacklers from 2013-15.

Eli White: He had over 1,500 combined rushing yards and 22 touchdowns from 2020-22.

