Go ahead and celebrate top recruiting in Pac-12, but does it really matter?

Of course, all the rabid college football fans are tuned in and jacked up today for the early signing of national letters of intent.

And Oregon and Washington fans, especially, are pumped.

The Huskies and Ducks are ranked at the top of the Pac-12 in the caliber of recruiting classes they're bringing onto their campuses for next season. Which is great for them, I guess, but I've never really seen the rankings of the top recruits as anything but a guessing game with bias.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A lot of the people out there ranking players, either by watching them in person, at camps or games, or on video, may not be the most skilled talent evaluators around. If they were, they'd probably be employed by a college, rather than a website.

I've always felt, too, there is a bias in regard to ranking the players, which tends to lean in favor of the traditional powers. You know, if Alabama or Clemson is recruiting a quarterback, then he must be pretty good, so we'll give him five stars. I've watched that thing go on for years.

But at the same time, I think other factors need to be considered when projecting these youngsters into a college program. Will they fit the system? Will the coaches who recruited them be able to coach them? Will these players be happy with their teammates, coaches, colleges, living situations and even the weather after they're on campus for a while? And will the highly rated ones improve at the same rate as some of the "others."

And as far as having the best recruiting class in the Pac-12, I'd not get too excited over that, either.

Story continues

If you really think that all this recruiting fuss matters, you'd have to be worried because neither Oregon nor Washington has even cracked the top 10 nationally in recruiting ranking this year. Ahead of them are all the same schools that have been dominating the national scene for years. And, of course, most of them have been stacking top-ranked recruiting classes on top of top-ranked recruiting classes for many seasons in a row.

You might know them, because they will be representing their conferences in the four-team national playoff that you'll be sitting at home watching.

So, go ahead and celebrate, Pac-12 fans – you've probably signed some pretty good players.

But my guess is, the teams ahead of you on the national scene have likely signed even better ones, at least by the reckoning of those recruiting gurus.

If that even matters.

Go ahead and celebrate top recruiting in Pac-12, but does it really matter? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest