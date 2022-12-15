Ahead of biggest game of his career, Daniel Jones' Giants future could be on the line

Daniel Jones / Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD — Daniel Jones knows it. He admitted as much on Wednesday. The Giants quarterback has his doctorate in not making headlines, but no cliché or talk-around could separate him from the obvious.

Sunday’s game against Washington is the biggest of his career.

The season is on the line. The playoffs are on the line. Maybe even more pressing: Jones’ future in New York is on the line.

Among the greatest traits a professional athlete can possess is the innate ability to play his best on the grandest of stages.

This is Jones’ moment. Now it’s time to see how he will respond.

“Yeah,” Jones said. “It’s a big game for us.”

The narrative around Jones has volleyed quite a bit throughout his contract year with the Giants. There was a cry to turn to backup Tyrod Taylor during the summer. Then the regular season came, the Giants started red hot (6-2), and it looked like the team must re-sign Jones during the offseason. Now, the Giants have lost four of their last seven, putting their hopes of the playoffs and Jones’ future with the team, back in question.

Let’s make this abundantly clear: The Giants’ offensive struggles during this difficult stretch are in no way an indictment of Jones. He has nothing to work with. His offensive line is on its fourth different combination since Week 8. He finally got tight end Daniel Bellinger back last week, but then he got hurt again (ribs). His starting receivers are Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James. Basically his only offensive weapon is running back Saquon Barkley, but the wear-and-tear he’s endured to this point has rendered him a shell (3.1 yards per carry his last six games, compared to 5.08 his first seven) of the player he was earlier in the year.

It’s hard for any quarterback to find any success when dealing with those circumstances. But that’s also what makes this opportunity against Washington so important for Jones.

If he can will New York to a victory, setting the stage for the unlikeliest of all unlikely postseason appearances? Imagine what he can do with an actual team around him.



Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws against the Detroit Lions in the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

“I haven’t spent a whole lot of time thinking about it,” Jones said of how this game impacts his future. “I don’t think I will. I think my focus is on preparing to play as well as I can, and that’s been my mindset the whole season. I don’t think that changes at this point.”

General manager Joe Schoen took over the Giants knowing he would be able to remake them in his own vision. He won’t ever say it publicly, but that included evaluating, drafting and then developing his own quarterback. There’s zero chance Schoen declines Jones’ fifth-year option if he believed him to be a franchise quarterback.

That’s not a knock on Schoen. That’s not really a knock on Jones, either. There wasn’t much evidence to believe you could build a successful team around Jones when looking at his first three seasons. He was 12-25 as a starter. He had just 45 passing touchdowns. He was winless in nine attempts in prime time.

The Giants might have moved on from Jones before this year had there been better quarterbacking options available to them in the draft or free agency. Instead, they almost had to bring him back for the final year of his contract.

And because of that, you almost felt Jones began this season at a serious disadvantage. There was no benefit of the doubt. He had to prove to the Giants he deserved an extension or the franchise tag. There have been good moments this year — great ones, even — but none that have convinced the Giants to get something done now. That’s why they didn’t engage in extension talks with him during the bye week like they did Barkley.

All of that can change against Washington.

“I think it’s big for all of us,” Jones said. “It’s not about me. It’s not about any one guy. It’s about the team. It’s about an opportunity we all have to play in the playoffs. The only way we’re going to do that is taking care of business one week at a time.

“That’s where we’re focused, that’s where I’m focused, and we’re excited for the opportunity.

There are still going to be limitations with this Giants offense. Their talent issues have rendered their ceiling a rancher. But Jones, with his arm and his legs, can carry New York to a victory.

The postseason is within reach. The Giants need to find a way to win two of their final four games and they’ll be in.

If Jones can get them there it’s hard to imagine the Giants will need to see anything else to justify extending his tenure in blue.