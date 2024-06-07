Agustin Canapino takes leave of absence from Juncos Hollinger Racing after tumultuous week

ELKHART LAKE, Wisc. -- Agustin Canapino has taken a "leave of absence" for this weekend's IndyCar race at Road America in the wake of a tumultuous week for the Argentine driver and his Juncos Hollinger Racing team stemming from on-track contact in the Detroit Grand Prix with Arrow McLaren's Theo Pourchaire and online vitriol that exploded from it.

Indy NXT title contender Nolan Siegel will make his second points-paying IndyCar start in Canapino's place in the No. 78 Chevy.

Arrow McLaren has ended its strategic alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing in the wake of the death threats Theo Pourchaire received after contact with Agustin Canapino in Detroit and Canapino's response to the situation.

"The growth of online abuse and harassment resulting from the events of this week have led to a very difficult experience for Agustin, the team and the entire IndyCar fan base, and the safety of Agustin and the rest of the competitors has to be considered first and foremost," JHR said in a statement Friday afternoon. "Abuse, hatred, and harassment in any form is a detriment to this sport, and we must prioritize the mental and physical wellbeing of both our drivers and our competition."

JHR co-owner Brad Hollinger said in the release that the team is "saddened by the events that led to this scenario."

"Online abuse is unacceptable, and we need to ensure that our drivers are prepared both mentally and physically when they get in the car," Hollinger's statement read.

According to the release, JHR is "working directly with IndyCar to create a better community for our fans, drivers and team members, uniting to make IndyCar a welcome sport for all."

This story will be updated.

