Aguero signs off in style in Man City romp

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero applauds at the end of the Premier League match against Everton

Sergio Aguero signed off for Manchester City in style on Sunday, scoring twice in a 5-0 romp for the Premier League champions against Everton.

City's record goalscorer, who is leaving the club after next week's Champions League final, hit a quickfire double after coming off the bench with 25 minutes remaining.

His efforts added to earlier strikes from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden as City showed no sign of letting up ahead of the showpiece clash against Chelsea in Porto.

Everton were overwhelmed on an emotional occasion, with City presented with the Premier League trophy and fans returning to the stadium after 14 months away due to coronavirus restrictions.

It was the first chance for the supporters to salute the champions and acknowledge their European exploits.

Before the game large numbers spilled into the road as City's team coaches made what is normally a straightforward journey from the training complex to the stadium.

Only 10,000 were permitted inside the Etihad but the atmosphere they generated inspired the team and few left before the post-match ceremonies, which included the club tributes to Aguero.

Everton formed a guard of honour to greet City onto the field and players from both sides then did likewise for Aguero.

Supporters would have to wait to see the Argentine in action, however.

The striker, having been troubled by injury in recent weeks, was not fit enough to play the full 90 minutes and had asked manager Pep Guardiola if he could start from the bench.

City, who were 3-0 up, sent on Aguero with just under half an hour remaining and he soon made his mark.

The Argentine made it 4-0 as he jinked through the area in the 71st minute and deftly flicked the ball past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with the outstep of his right boot.

He claimed his second, and City's fifth, soon after as he leapt from the edge of the area to plant a header past Pickford from a Fernandinho cross.

He could even have had a hat-trick as he connected with another header but this time Pickford saved.

