Agreement ‘reached on everything’ between United and league-winners for £90k-a-week player’s exit

Manchester United are closing in on their first sale of the summer after negotiating Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s transfer to Galatasaray.

That’s according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, which claims there has been an ‘agreement reached on everything’ between all parties, with only the transfer fee left to hash out.

Keen to recuperate funds for this summer’s transfer budget, United set their asking price at €15 million (£12.6m) for the right-back. However, the Super Lig champions are unwilling to match such a price and are hoping to fork out a fee closer to the region of €7-10m (£5.9-£8.4m) in line with Wan-Bissaka’s requests to lower his price tag.

Is Wan-Bissaka’s departure worth it?

Should that be the case if any prospective deal gets over the line, plenty of fans will argue that United are being taken for fools. Wan-Bissaka is just 26 years old, a starter, and not to mention one of the best one-on-one tacklers across Europe. You may as well keep him for depth if all you’re getting in return is a measly £6m.

Of course, the Englishman, who earns a reported £90,000 per week, may be forcing the board’s hand into sanctioning his exit. In this case, he wants to be telling Galatasaray to put their money where their mouth is.

