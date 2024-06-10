“It’s all agreed”: Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United-linked Nicolo Barella set to sign new Inter Milan deal



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Inter Milan midfielder and reported Manchester United target Nicolo Barella is set to sign a new deal to remain at his current club for the foreseeable future.

United are believed to be preparing to dip into the market for midfield reinforcements and a name that came up on multiple occasions was Barella.

A report covered by The Peoples Person back in March relayed that Dan Ashworth – the man expected to become United’s next sporting director – was keen on bringing Barella with him to Old Trafford.

Even last year, it came out that the Red Devils held talks with the intermediaries of the Italy international to discuss the possibility of getting a transfer over the line.

United were not the only club pursuing him as Newcastle and Liverpool were also credited with an interest in Barella.

In the 2023/24 season, he made 37 Serie A appearances and registered two goals and three assists as he helped Inter cruise to the Scudetto.

Barella primarily operates as a box-to-box midfielder but can also play effectively in a slightly deeper midfield position. He boasts of incredible strength and stamina but he’s also no slouch technically. He’s a fine handler of the ball and constantly impresses with his tidy skills in possession.

The 27-year-old is a complete operator in the middle of the park and would have been an impeccable addition to the ranks at Old Trafford.

Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the player has committed himself to Inter and everything is set for him to put pen to paper on fresh terms to extend his stay at the San Siro.

“Nicoló Barella, expected to sign his new deal at Inter soon. It’s all agreed, salary and length of the contract.”

The length of Barella’s new contract is until June 2029.

⚫️🔵⤵️ Nicoló Barella, expected to sign his new deal at Inter soon. It’s all agreed, salary and length of the contract. https://t.co/hgY3JJfGXU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2024

United will now have to look elsewhere if they were planning on making a swoop for him. Other midfielders thought to be on the 20-time English champions’ radar are Joao Neves, Youssouf Fofana ( AS Monaco), Amadou Onana (Everton), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) Joao Palhinha (Fulham) and Morten Hjulmand (Sporting Lisbon), just to mention a few names.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



