‘It’s agreed…it’s done’ – Fabrizio Romano provides ‘big breaking exclusive news’ on Arsenal transfer target

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko will not be joining Arsenal this summer as he has decided to sign a new deal with the Bundesliga club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners were favourites in the race for the 21-year-old Slovenia international ahead of other Premier League suitors, and it appeared they had been handed a huge boost as a result.

However, Arsenal will have to look elsewhere for the proven quality striker they desire as they look to mount a stronger title challenge next season, with Sesko staying at Leipzig to continue his development.

“Big breaking exclusive news, Benjamin Sesko has made his decision on his future,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“You remember I told you several times Benjamin Sesko will decide in June. Benjamin Sesko wants to decide before the Euros. The Sesko saga will not be one for July, one for August, and now we can confirm what we said in an exclusive update three weeks ago.

“Benjamin Sesko has decided to accept the proposal from Red Bull Leipzig. He stays at the club and extends his contract at Leipzig. It’s decided, we expect Benjamin Sesko to sign a new contract at Red Bull Leipzig really soon. It’s agreed. It’s done.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knows he needs to sign a quality number 9 to boost his chances of beating Manchester City to the title next season.

Sesko ended 2023-24 with 18 goals in 42 appearances and has all the qualities to make the Gunners a strong side in attack.

They will need to move to the next striker on their target list and hope to get the deal done as soon as possible with pre-season preparations set to get underway very soon.

Arsenal would have comfortably activated the £55 million release clause of Sesko as it is a decent fee in the current inflated market, but they may need to offer more than that to get the type of striker they desire after missing out on the Slovenian.