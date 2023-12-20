A's agree to terms with veteran pitcher Gott on one-year contract

A's agree to terms with veteran pitcher Gott on one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Athletics fortified their bullpen, agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran relief pitcher Trevor Gott, the team announced Tuesday.

The A’s have agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Gott on a one-year contract for the 2024 season. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) December 19, 2023

Gott is an 8-year veteran who has posted a 16-15 record with a 4.65 ERA across 255 major league appearances in his career. The 31-year-old reliever spent the 2023 season with the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets, posting an 0-5 record with a 4.19 ERA, logging one save, 62 strikeouts and 19 walks across 58 innings of work.

The 31-year-old veteran returns to the Bay Area after spending the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Giants. In two seasons with San Francisco Gott was 8-2 with a 5.46 ERA, recording five saves across 64.1 innings with the team.

Originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB First-Year Player Draft, Gott has spent time with the Los Angeles Angels, Washington Nationals, Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, Mariners, and Mets during his time in the major leagues.