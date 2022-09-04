Agree or disagree? Fox Sports columnist has Arkansas in his Top 10

Few across the country are questioning Arkansas’ hiring of Sam Pittman anymore. But fewer are proclaiming the Razorbacks as one of the best teams in the country.

Few, however, does not mean none.

R.J. Young of Fox Sports released his Top 25 teams in college football on Sunday and the Hogs made the list at No. 8. Arkansas beat Cincinnati on Saturday in a matchup of ranked teams, the Hogs’ first such game at home since 2016.

The SEC was all over Young’s rankings. Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M joined Arkansas in the Top 10 at first, second and fourth. Florida was 16th, Ole Miss 19th and Tennessee 25th in the rankings, too.

At least one super curious thing stood out, however. Utah, which lost to Florida, was ranked one spot behind the Razorbacks at No. 9.

Another Arkansas opponent, Brigham Young, checked in at No. 14.

