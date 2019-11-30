Agnew lifts North Alabama past Morehead St. 67-57

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) -- Christian Agnew had 17 points and eight rebounds as North Alabama topped Morehead State 67-57 on Saturday.

Payton Youngblood had 16 points for North Alabama (4-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jamari Blackmon added 12 points. Mervin James had 12 rebounds for the home team.

James Baker had 14 points for the Eagles (4-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Jordan Walker added 12 points. Tyzhaun Claude had seven rebounds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

North Alabama plays Troy on the road on Wednesday. Morehead State matches up against IUPUI at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com