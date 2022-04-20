Agiye Hall makes the No. 8 former Alabama player/staff to join Texas
- Agiye HallAmerican football wide receiver
The biggest nonconference game in the Big 12 ahead of conference play has to be the Texas Longhorns matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sept. 10, this will be the hottest ticket in town.
For the Longhorns faithful this is the first matchup since the 2010 BCS National Championship game. One of the biggest ‘what ifs’ in recent memory for Texas.
The game is monumental for a variety of other reasons as well. Texas will be joining the SEC in near future, which means a matchup of this magnitude will become common.
Texas recently added wide receiver transfer Agiye Hall to the team for the 2022 season. He became the No. 8 former Alabama Crimson Tide member to join the Longhorns. This gives them yet another reason to tune in as the defending SEC Champs roll into Austin this upcoming season.
We break down each of the eight former Alabama players and staff to call Texas home this season.
Steve Sarkisian, Head Coach
Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Ties to Alabama:
Analyst/Interim Offensive Coordinator (2016)
Offensive Coordinator (2019-2020)
Kyle Flood, Offensive Line Coach/Offensive Coordinator
Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser
Ties to Alabama:
Offensive Line Coach (2019-2020)
Jeff Banks, Tight Ends/Special Teams Coordinator
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Ties to Alabama:
Tight Ends/Special Teams Coordinator (2018-20)
Bo Davis, Defensive Line Coach
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Ties to Alabama:
Defensive Line Coach (2007-10)
Defensive Line Coach (2014-15)
A.J. Milwee, Quarterbacks Coach
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Ties to Alabama:
Offensive Analyst (2019-20)
Keilan Robinson, Running Back
Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Ties to Alabama:
Running Back (2019-20)
Jahleel Billingsley, Tight End
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Ties to Alabama:
Tight End (2019-21)
Agiye Hall, Wide Receiver
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Ties to Alabama:
Wide Receiver (2021)
