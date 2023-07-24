Aggressive racing ends Larson's rebound at Pocono

Jul. 24—LONG POND — Kyle Larson had a topsy-turvy day Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver bounced back after an early calamity, putting himself in position to win his first NASCAR Cup Series race at the track. But an aggressive battle with Denny Hamlin marked the end of Larson's good fortune, leaving him frustrated.

Larson started third in Sunday's HighPoint.com 400. During the race's second stage, the driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet was running second on Lap 47 when Christopher Bell ran into the back of him. The Hendrick Motorsports driver spun out in Turn 1, bringing out the day's fifth caution.

The spin set back Larson, who was consistently running in the top five. However, the 2021 Cup Series champion was undeterred, working his way through the field.

Taking advantage of green flag pit stops, Larson piloted his way into the top 10 by Lap 80. After leader Ty Gibbs pitted two laps later, Larson took the lead for the first time. When a spinning Bell brought out the caution on Lap 93, Larson drove on fumes to hang on and win the stage.

The stage victory marked a remarkable rebound for Larson, and the No. 5 team wasn't done yet.

During the race's third and final stage, Larson gambled on pit strategy. Pitting on Lap 120, the No. 5 car took two tires and fuel. Mired back around 16th place, Larson waited for the drivers ahead of him to pit. On Lap 144, Larson's patience paid off when he claimed the lead again.

"We got spun early and the car wasn't the same after that," Larson said. "(The team) played the strategy really well to get us up there."

Larson was in command of the top spot when Alex Bowman spun out on Lap 150. With seven laps to go, Larson led the field to green on the restart, with Denny Hamlin in second place. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver followed Larson's pit strategy and also got two tires.

With the race win at stake, the battle for the lead turned fierce. Hamlin drifted up the track and ran Larson into the outside wall in Turn 1. Larson fell back to fourth.

Larson wasn't happy with Hamlin. After Justin Haley hit the wall and brought out the 10th caution, Larson pulled up alongside Hamlin and hit his door, showing his displeasure with the driver of the No. 11 Toyota.

When the race went back to green, Larson restarted third. But the driver dropped like a rock through the field, unable to maintain his earlier pace.

Hamlin went on to win the race, his seventh at Pocono and a track record. After leading twice for 24 laps, Larson finished a disappointing 20th, far from the glory of Victory Lane.

"First off, just really proud of my team. They did get us in position to race for a win," Larson said.

The hard racing with Hamlin prevented Larson from getting his third win of the season. Larson said he was angry.

"I've been cost a lot of good finishes by him throughout my career," Larson said.

Larson and Hamlin are friends off the track. However, Larson said Sunday's incident would cause him to race Hamlin differently.

"At this point I think I have to," Larson said. "... I've never had to apologize to him about anything, anything I've done on the racetrack. I can count four or five times where he's had to reach out to me, 'Oh, man, I'm sorry I put you in a bad spot there.' Eventually, like he says, you have to start racing people a certain way to get the respect back.

"I haven't done that to Denny, so I don't think I deserve to be run into before I ever got to the wall," Larson said. "So, just it is what it is."

Hamlin felt differently.

"He's ran me off a bunch of road courses and called me and said sorry. I said, 'I'm going to stand my ground next time,'" Hamlin said.

He felt he raced Larson with respect.

"If I'm going to give anyone the respect, it's Kyle Larson just because I respect him as a race car driver, and I think he's probably the best," Hamlin said. "Certainly he's got my respect. But, damn, I mean, we're all racing for a win. I guarantee you, roles reversed, it goes the same way."

After Pocono, Larson is tied with Kevin Harvick for seventh place in the Cup Series points standings, 110 points behind leader Martin Truex Jr.

