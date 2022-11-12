Aggressive defense, big run key Arkansas to easy win over Fordham

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is figuring things out with his Arkansas basketball team. But on Friday night, his calculations found a winning formula.

The Razorbacks scored 30 points off 30 Fordham turnovers and had a 23-4 first-half run that keyed a 74-48 vicory over the Rams in the team’s second game of the season.

Ricky Council led all scorers with 15 points for Arkansas. He was joined in double figures by Jordan Walsh (12) and Anthony Black. Darius Quisenberry led Fordham with 10 points.

After playing 10 guys in Monday night’s season-opening win against North Dakota State, Musselman played only seven for the first 30 minutes against the Rams. Kamani Johnson, one of only two returners from last year and who started the opener, didn’t play until fewer than four minutes were left. Arizona State transfer Jalen Graham, who plays Johnson’s position, made his debut after Musselman made a “coach’s decision” for the reigning All-Pac 12 player in the opener.

Arkansas was still without guard Nick Smith Jr., too, whose knee injury Musselman called day-to-day. The projected lottery pick has yet to make his college basketball debut.

Arkansas is back at it Wednesday from Bud Walton Arena against South Dakota State.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire