Aggregate NBA mock draft 7.0: Ousmane Dieng moves into lottery, Jalen Williams top 20; trade talks

The NBA Draft is less than a week away, with more potential big trades on the horizon following the Christian Wood acquisition by the Dallas Mavericks, as noted throughout our new HoopsHype aggregate mock draft.

To get a better projection of where all of the projected top prospects stand currently, we compiled mock drafts from ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, The Ringer, Sports Illustrated, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, SB Nation, Yahoo, Basketball News, and USA TODAY’s For The Win.

The most notable risers within the projected lottery selections included Dyson Daniels moving up further within the top 10 picks, Ousmane Dieng becoming a projected lottery pick, and Jalen Williams vaulting into the Top 20 range. Jake LaRavia and Dalen Terry, two of the biggest risers throughout the draft process, have moved into the late first round.

Other risers in the second round include Ryan Rollins, Andrew Nembhard, David Roddy, John Butler, Michael Foster, Gabriele Procida, and Dereon Seabron.

The notable name that fell was MarJon Beauchamp, who now is projected outside the top 20 picks despite receiving a green room invite. Josh Minott and Jean Montero were among those whose stock fell in the second round.

NOTE: These rankings reflect the composite score to get a feel for the overall consensus, not our own opinion. For example, if a player was the first pick on a publication’s mock draft, he received 58 points. If a player was second, he received 57 points and so on. We then tabulated the total number of points for each player’s consensus ranking.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report

1. Jabari Smith

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

(Auburn: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous rank: 1 (+0)

Best rank: 1 (ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Yahoo, The Ringer, SB Nation, NBADraft.net, Basketball News)

Worst rank: 2

“I don’t see myself falling below two,” Smith told reporters during a Zoom media availability appearance. As a result, Smith only visited with the Magic and Thunder.

Smith is expected to join a crowded Magic frontcourt, including Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner, and Jonathan Isaac. Mo Bamba, one of the notable free-agent centers on the market this summer, is eligible for a $10.1 million qualifying offer, which would make him a restricted free agent.

Terrence Ross is available on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. Previously at the trade deadline, the asking price for Ross was a first-round pick. With Ross now owed $11.5 million in the final year of his contract, rival teams with interest are hoping Orlando lowers its asking price to multiple second-round picks, similar to when the team previously traded Evan Fournier to the Celtics.

2. Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren ready to shoot

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Previous rank: 2 (+0)

Best rank: 1 (For The Win)

Worst rank: 4

Holmgren met with the Magic front office in Orlando on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a report from Cody Taylor of USA TODAY’s The Rookie Wire.

However, Holmgren is projected as the No. 2 overall pick in nine of the 11 mock drafts to the Thunder.

3. Paolo Banchero

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

(Duke: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous rank: 3 (+0)

Best rank: 2 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: 3

As reported in last week’s aggregate mock draft, the Rockets were gauging the trade market on Christian Wood, with Paolo Banchero projected to go third overall to Houston in the draft.

Banchero met with the Rockets, including general manager Rafael Stone recently.

“They have a young crew and see me fitting right in with my playmaking skills and putting me anywhere on the floor,” Banchero said on a Zoom media availability call. “Putting us together and trying to create something is a plan they have.”

Several executives consider Banchero the most NBA-ready of the top prospects in this year’s draft class.

With Wood gone, the next notable Rockets player to keep an eye on in the trade market is Eric Gordon. At the trade deadline, multiple rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype said the Rockets were holding onto Gordon if the organization couldn’t get a projected first-round draft pick near the late teens or early 20s in return. It’s unclear if the Rockets will move away from that stance or not with the draft nearing.

Gordon is owed $19.57 million this season and has a non-guaranteed salary of $20.92 million for the 2023-24 season, per our Rockets salaries page.

4. Jaden Ivey

Jaden Ivey driving the ball

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

(Purdue: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4)

Previous rank: 4 (+0)

Best rank: 2 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 5

Ivey is considered by most NBA executives to be the fourth-best overall prospect on the board, but he’s not a fit for the Kings, who already have De’Aaron Fox at point guard and also just drafted guard Davion Mitchell last year. As a result, the Kings aren’t Ivey’s preferred destination, according to a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

This pick has the potential to be the first major trade domino of the night, with the Kings looking for an immediate upgrade as part of any trade to help the franchise end its record playoff drought.

5. Keegan Murray

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

(Iowa: Big, Sophomore, 6-8)

Previous rank: 5 (+0)

Best rank: 4 (Sports Illustrated, The Ringer)

Worst rank: 6

Murray told reporters he met with the Thunder, Kings, Pistons, and Pacers in a Zoom media availability call.

In this scenario, Murray would bring added shooting to a Pistons team that shot 32.6 percent from three-point range last season, which ranked second to last in the NBA overall.

Detroit has also worked out several projected lottery picks, including Murray, Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels, Bennedict Mathurin, and Johnny Davis.

Rival NBA executives are keeping an eye on whether the Pistons will send Jerami Grant to the Blazers on draft night for Portland’s seventh overall pick, which has been dangled for immediate help, as reported in last week’s HoopsHype mock draft update.

6. Shaedon Sharpe

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

(Kentucky: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous rank: 6 (+0)

Best rank: 5 (The Athletic, Yahoo, For The Win)

Worst rank: 8

“I see myself as one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball,” Sharpe told reporters during a Zoom media availability call. Sharpe added he models his game after Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, and Zach LaVine, and has watched film on all three players.

Sharpe has worked out for the Magic, Thunder, Pistons, Spurs, and Hornets, with workouts scheduled with the Pacers and Blazers.

This selection will be the start of a busy offseason for the Pacers.

Myles Turner, who’s been the subject of trade rumors yet again, would like to play with Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, a league source told HoopsHype. Turner is intrigued by the chance to play with Haliburton, who would be the best passing point guard Turner’s had as a teammate. Turner would also have an opportunity for the larger role he’s wanted offensively with Domantas Sabonis now in Sacramento. Turner and Haliburton never got a chance to play together last season while Turner was out with a foot injury.

In other news, Pacers fan favorite Lance Stephenson would also like to re-sign with Indiana in free agency and Pacers free-agent guard Ricky Rubio is expected to receive interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who want to bring back the veteran point guard if they can make the money work.

7. Dyson Daniels

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

(Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-6)

Previous rank: 10 (+3)

Best rank: 6 (Basketball News)

Worst rank: 10

Daniels’ rise up draft boards this close to the draft is reminiscent of his fellow countryman, Josh Giddey. The Australian guard has worked out for the Kings, Pistons, Pacers, Blazers, Pelicans, Spurs, Wizards, and Knicks.

Portland is a team to watch for a major trade on draft night involving this pick and whichever prospect is selected.

8. Bennedict Mathurin

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

(Arizona: Wing, Sophomore, 6-6)

Previous rank: 7 (-1)

Best rank: 6 (ESPN, Bleacher Report, NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 13

Mathurin told reporters he’s worked out for the Pistons, Pacers, and Blazers during a Zoom media availability session.

It’s worth noting the Pelicans also have worked out top prospects such as AJ Griffin, Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels, Jeremy Sochan, and Ochai Agbaji.

As reported last week on HoopsHype, the New Orleans Pelicans have received several calls on the No. 8 overall pick in the lottery and are willing to listen to offers.

9. AJ Griffin

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

(Duke: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous rank: 8 (-1)

Best rank: 7 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: 12

San Antonio has worked out several projected lottery picks, including AJ Griffin, Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels, and Johnny Davis.

HoopsHype recently spoke with the former Duke swingman. Find out why scouts project him as a top 10 pick, why he looks up to Jimmy Butler, his favorite moments with Coach K, his NBA Draft suit surprise, and more in our interview.

10. Johnny Davis

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

(Wisconsin: Guard, Sophomore, 6-5)

Previous rank: 9 (-1)

Best rank: 6 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: 14

The Washington Wizards are looking for an upgrade at point guard and have inquired about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dejounte Murray, and Malcolm Brogdon on the trade market, according to a report from Quinton Mayo.

Dyson Daniels is a name to watch if he falls this far in the draft, according to talent evaluators around the NBA.

It’s also worth noting Johnny Davis had a solo workout for the Indiana Pacers and also worked out for the Thunder earlier in the pre-draft process, according to a report.

11. Jeremy Sochan

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

(Baylor: Big, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous rank: 12 (+1)

Best rank: 7 (The Athletic, For The Win)

Worst rank: 15

Sochan appearing at No. 11 overall on the aggregate mock draft is more a product of his draft range than his fit on the Knicks, who are already loaded at power forward with Julius Randle and Obi Toppin.

12. Jalen Duren

AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht

(Memphis: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous rank: 11 (-1)

Best rank: 7 (SB Nation)

Worst rank: 17

Duren has drawn comparisons to Bam Adebayo for their physical profiles, as Memphis Tigers assistant coach Larry Brown told the New York Post.

“He’s a lottery talent,” one college coach, who also coached in the NBA, previously told HoopsHype. “No doubt about it. I’d be surprised If he gets past 10 or 12. That’s got to be his floor, in my opinion. Even if the center value is going down, if you can find one that can clean the glass and protect the rim, that’s valuable.”

13. Ousmane Dieng

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

(New Zealand Breakers: Wing, International, 6-9)

Previous rank: 17 (+4)

Best rank: 9 (The Ringer)

Worst rank: 19

Dieng showed the ability to pass effectively when running pick-and-roll sets at times for the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL and now finds himself projected as a lottery pick.

14. Mark Williams

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

(Duke: Big, Sophomore, 7-0)

Previous rank: 13 (-1)

Best rank: 11 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: 18

The Cleveland Cavaliers are open to moving back in the draft if they can acquire an additional future first-round pick, league sources told HoopsHype.

With Cleveland’s loaded frontcourt, Mark Williams is unlikely to be under consideration for this pick. Instead, his No. 14 overall ranking on the aggregate mock draft is more of an indication of his overall draft range.

Williams will have an individual workout with the Wizards on Saturday.

15. Malaki Branham

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

(Ohio State: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous rank: 14 (-1)

Best rank: 10 (Yahoo)

Worst rank: 20

Rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype expect the Hornets to continue exploring the trade market for a player who can help immediately in talks for one of their two first-round picks (13 and 15).

In this scenario, they land Branham, who’s one of the top shooters in the draft. He recently said he watched players like Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, and Caris LeVert while modeling his game for the NBA.

Branham was recently noted as a potential draft-day target for the Cavaliers by beat writer Chris Fedor on the HoopsHype podcast.

16. Ochai Agbaji

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

(Kansas: Wing, Senior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 15 (-1)

Best rank: 10 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 22

The Atlanta Hawks are one of the most intriguing teams heading into the draft, with several teams monitoring the John Collins trade market, the likely end of the Danilo Gallinari era nearing, and whether he’s traded or waived before his $21.45 million salary guarantees.

In this aggregate mock draft scenario, Agbaji could replace Bogdan Bogdanovic or Kevin Huerter if either is traded on draft night.

After the draft, It’s conceivable Clint Capela could be on the move in a potential sign-and-trade for Deandre Ayton.

17. Tari Eason

Tari Eason defended by Caleb Grill

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(LSU: Wing, Sophomore, 6-8)

Previous rank: 16 (-1)

Best rank: 13 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 23

Adding Eason to a frontcourt of Paolo Banchero and Alperen Sengun is an intriguing option for the Rockets if the team isn’t able to package this pick and the soon-to-be acquired 26th pick from the Mavericks to move up in the draft.

18. TyTy Washington

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Kentucky: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)

Previous rank: 18 (+0)

Best rank: 8 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: 26

Washington already has worked out for several teams, including the Pelicans, Spurs, Wizards, Knicks, Thunder, Cavaliers, and Hawks, illustrating his wide projected draft range.

Washington is best in pick-and-roll sets at the top of the key and can hit a floater in the lane.

19. Jalen Williams

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

(Santa Clara: Guard, Junior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 28 (+9)

Best rank: 16 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: 27

Williams has been one of the top risers over the past week and has worked out for the Timberwolves.

For more on the Timberwolves, including D’Angelo Russell’s long-term future with Minnesota, check out this recent HoopsHype podcast with The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

20. Blake Wesley

AP Photo/Denis Poroy

(Notre Dame: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous rank: 22 (+2)

Best rank: 15 (Yahoo)

Worst rank: NR

Wesley has worked out for the Spurs, who own this pick, but rival executives believe San Antonio is a potential candidate to try and move up in the draft.

21. Nikola Jovic

AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

(Mega Basket: Wing, International, 6-11)

Previous rank: 21 (+0)

Best rank: 19 (Yahoo)

Worst rank: 28

Denver is said to want to move closer to the lottery, according to rival league executives who spoke with HoopsHype.

In this scenario, however, the Nuggets could pair two Serbians in MVP Nikola Jokic and prospect Nikola Jovic.

Jovic moves like a guard in a forward’s body as an intriguing ball handler and passer out of pick-and-roll sets and when trapped by the defense. The Serbian forward can also initiate the fast break off a rebound.

22. EJ Liddell

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Ohio State: Big, Senior, 6-7)

Previous rank: 20 (-2)

Best rank: 18 (Bleacher Report, The Ringer)

Worst rank: 32

Memphis could have to replace forward Kyle Anderson and point guard Tyus Jones who are both headed for free agency.

In this scenario, Liddell would give the Grizzlies an NBA-ready player who can help defensively as a rim protector and rebounder.

23. Jaden Hardy

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

(Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-4)

Previous rank: 24 (+1)

Best rank: 19 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: 36

The Philadelphia 76ers are shopping the 23rd overall pick aggressively with Danny Green to add an impact player who can contribute immediately. Hardy, or anyone else selected by Philadelphia, could be on the move.

24. MarJon Beauchamp

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

(Ignite: Wing, G League, 6-7)

Previous rank: 19 (-5)

Best rank: 21 (Yahoo, For The Win, Basketball News)

Worst rank: 32

Beauchamp was invited to the green room at the NBA Draft despite falling lately in mock drafts.

In this scenario, Beauchamp could be a 3-and-D hedge in case Milwaukee loses Pat Connaughton in free agency this summer.

25. Walker Kessler

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

(Auburn: Big, Sophomore, 7-1)

Previous rank: 23 (-2)

Best rank: 19 (ESPN)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in one mock draft)

If San Antonio selected any center in the first round such as Jalen Duren, Mark Williams, or Walker Kessler, the phone would be ringing often with rival teams checking in on the availability of starting center Jakob Poeltl, who’s entering the final year of his contract at $9.4 million.

Kessler is an elite rim protector and ranked second in all of college basketball in blocked shots per game (4.56) for Auburn. He’s also a good rebounder.

26. Kennedy Chandler

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

(Tennessee: Guard, Freshman, 6-1)

Previous rank: 25 (-1)

Best rank: 20 (Yahoo)

Worst rank: 39

Chandler has elite speed, facilitates well out of pick-and-roll sets, and has a solid three-point shot (.383).

Stay tuned for our HoopsHype interview with Chandler publishing soon.

27. Jake LaRavia

Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

(Wake Forest: Wing, Junior, 6-8)

Previous rank: 30 (+3)

Best rank: 20 (For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in two mock drafts)

LaRavia has been one of the top risers throughout the pre-draft process and can step in immediately as a role player for any team. He has upcoming workouts with the Timberwolves, Warriors and Pacers. Find out why executives and scouts like his game, which former All-Star he’s compared to, and more in our HoopsHype interview.

28. Dalen Terry

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Arizona: Guard, Sophomore, 6-7)

Previous rank: 31 (+3)

Best rank: 20 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in two mock drafts)

When Terry first entered the draft, some questioned whether he’d remain in or return to school. Fast forward a few weeks later, and his stock has risen exponentially.

Teams are intrigued by his size and versatile defensive ability thanks to his 7-foot wingspan and decision-making as a guard who’s shown he can limit turnovers.

29. Patrick Baldwin

AP Photo/Alan Youngblood

(UW Milwaukee: Wing, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous rank: 26 (-3)

Best rank: 22 (SB Nation)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in two mock drafts)

Baldwin’s size and shooting stroke intrigue NBA talent evaluators despite an injury-riddled and underwhelming college season after being a top-five recruit.

In this scenario, the Grizzlies could find a potential frontcourt replacement for Kyle Anderson if he leaves in free agency.

30. Kendall Brown

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

(Baylor: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous rank: 27 (-3)

Best rank: 21 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in two mock drafts)

Brown intrigues teams thanks to his athleticism and versatility as an on-the-ball defender who can guard four positions.

31. Bryce McGowens

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

(Nebraska: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)

Previous rank: 29 (-2)

Best rank: 22 (The Athletic, The Ringer)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in two mock drafts)

32. Max Christie

Detroit Free Press

(Michigan State: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)

Previous rank: 35 (+3)

Best rank: 22 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in three mock drafts)

33. Trevor Keels

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

(Duke: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous rank: 33 (+0)

Best rank: 29 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in three mock drafts)

34. Wendell Moore

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

(Duke: Wing, Junior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 32 (-2)

Best rank: 27 (Yahoo)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in three mock drafts)

35. Christian Braun

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

(Kansas: Wing, Junior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 34 (-1)

Best rank: 29 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in three mock drafts)

36. Christian Koloko

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

(Arizona: Big, Junior, 7-1)

Previous rank: 38 (+2)

Best rank: 28 (The Ringer)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in three mock drafts)

37. Caleb Houstan

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

(Michigan: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous rank: 36 (-1)

Best rank: 29 (ESPN)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in three mock drafts)

Caleb Houstan is scheduled to have a workout with the Milwaukee Bucks this week, HoopsHype has learned.

38. Ryan Rollins

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Toledo: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4)

Previous rank: 42 (+4)

Best rank: 25 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in four mock drafts)

39. Ismael Kamagate

fiba.basketball

(Paris: Big, International, 6-11)

Previous rank: 40 (+1)

Best rank: 25 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in four mock drafts)

40. Peyton Watson

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(UCLA: Wing, Freshman, 6-9)

Previous rank: 43 (+3)

Best rank: 31 (Basketball News)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in four mock drafts)

41. Andrew Nembhard

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Gonzaga: Guard, Senior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 47 (+6)

Best rank: 29 (For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in five mock drafts)

42. Jaylin Williams

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Arkansas: Big, Sophomore, 6-10)

Previous rank: 44 (+2)

Best rank: 28 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in four mock drafts)

43. David Roddy

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

(Colorado State: Wing, Junior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 48 (+5)

Best rank: 30 (ESPN)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in six mock drafts)

44. Josh Minott

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal/USA TODAY NETWORK

(Memphis: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous rank: 39 (-5)

Best rank: 34 (For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in four mock drafts)

45. Jean Montero

Courtesy of Overtime Elite

(Elite: Guard, Overtime, 6-2)

Previous rank: 41 (-4)

Best rank: 18 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in three mock drafts)

46. Justin Lewis

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

(Marquette: Big, Sophomore, 6-7)

Previous rank: 45 (-1)

Best rank: 32 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in five mock drafts)

47. JD Davison

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Alabama: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)

Previous rank: 46 (-1)

Best rank: 41 (For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in four mock drafts)

48. John Butler

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Florida State: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Previous rank: 59 (+11)

Best rank: 28 (For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in eight mock drafts)

49. Michael Foster

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(Ignite: Big, G League, 6-8)

Previous rank: 56 (+7)

Best rank: 42 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in five mock drafts)

50. Gabriele Procida

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Fortitudo Bologna: Wing, International, 6-7)

Previous rank: 60 (+10)

Best rank: 46 (For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in five mock drafts)

51. Jabari Walker

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

(Colorado: Big, Sophomore, 6-8)

Previous rank: 50 (-1)

Best rank: 44 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in six mock drafts)

52. Khalifa Diop

fiba.basketball

(Gran Canaria: Big, International, 6-11)

Previous rank: 54 (+2)

Best rank: 39 (ESPN)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in eight mock drafts)

53. Hugo Besson

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

(New Zealand Breakers: Guard, International, 6-3)

Previous rank: 52 (-1)

Best rank: 43 (ESPN)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in seven mock drafts)

54. Dereon Seabron

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(NC State: Guard, Sophomore, 6-7)

Previous rank: 64 (+10)

Best rank: 43 (For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in seven mock drafts)

55. Orlando Robinson

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

(Fresno State: Big, Junior, 7-0)

Previous rank: 51 (-4)

Best rank: 37 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in nine mock drafts)

56. Yannick Nzosa

fiba.basketball

(Unicaja Malaga: Big, International, 6-11)

Previous rank: 66 (+10)

Best rank: 47 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in six mock drafts)

57. Moussa Diabate

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

(Michigan: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous rank: 61 (+4)

Best rank: 46 (Basketball News)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in eight mock drafts)

58. Dominick Barlow

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Elite: Big, Overtime, 6-9)

Previous rank: 55 (-3)

Best rank: 49 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in six mock drafts)

59. Julian Champagnie

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

(St John’s: Wing, Junior, 6-7)

Previous rank: 57 (-2)

Best rank: 46 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in seven mock drafts)

60. Iverson Molinar

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

(Mississippi State: Guard, Junior, 6-3)

Previous rank: 63 (+3)

Best rank: 40 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

61. Jamaree Bouyea

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

(San Francisco: Guard, Senior, 6-2)

Previous rank: 62 (+1)

Best rank: 41 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

Jamaree Bouyea is a potential second-round pick, who is also expected to draw two-way interest from teams, league sources told HoopsHype.

62. Alondes Williams

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

(Wake Forest: Guard, Senior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 49 (-13)

Best rank: 48 (The Athletic)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in eight mock drafts)

63. Tyrese Martin

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

(UConn: Guard, Senior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 76 (+13)

Best rank: 45 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

64. Ron Harper Jr.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

(Rutgers: Wing, Senior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 69 (+5)

Best rank: 51 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in seven mock drafts)

65. Tevin Brown

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

(Murray State: Guard, Junior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 71 (+6)

Best rank: 47 (For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

66. Keon Ellis

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Alabama: Wing, Senior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 53 (-13)

Best rank: 52 (The Athletic)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in nine mock drafts)

67. Trevion Williams

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(Purdue: Big, Senior, 6-10)

Previous rank: 58 (-9)

Best rank: 50 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in eight mock drafts)

68. Ibou Dianko Badji

fiba.basketball

(Força Lleida: Big, International, 7-1)

Previous rank: 77 (+9)

Best rank: 53 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in nine mock drafts)

69. Matteo Spagnolo

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Vanoli Cremona: Guard, International, 6-4)

Previous rank: 73 (+4)

Best rank: 54 (The Athletic)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in nine mock drafts)

70. Isaiah Mobley

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

(USC: Big, Junior, 6-10)

Previous rank: 72 (+2)

Best rank: 53 (The Athletic)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

71. Bryson Williams

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Texas Tech: Wing, Senior, 6-8)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked (New)

Best rank: 54 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

72. Aminu Mohammed

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

(Georgetown: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous rank: 75 (+3)

Best rank: 55 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

73. Karlo Matkovic

bcmegabasket.net

(Mega Basket: Big, International, 6-10)

Previous rank: Not Ranked (New)

Best rank: 57 (ESPN)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

74. Ziga Samar

fiba.basketball

(Fuenlabrada: Guard, International, 6-6)

Previous rank: Not Ranked (New)

Best rank: 58 (ESPN)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

75. Johnny Juzang

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(UCLA: Wing, Junior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 67 (-8)

Best rank: 58 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

76. Darius Days

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

(LSU: Big, Senior, 6-7)

Previous rank: 74 (-2)

Best rank: 58 (Basketball News)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

