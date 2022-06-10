Aggregate NBA mock draft 6.0: Dyson Daniels moves into top 10; Christian Wood trade rumors

Following the withdrawals of several prospects, the aggregate NBA mock draft has shifted noticeably, and more intel on teams have surfaced with the draft nearing.

To get a better projection of where all of the projected top prospects stand currently, we compiled mock drafts from ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, The Ringer, Sports Illustrated, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, SB Nation, Yahoo, Basketball News, and USA TODAY’s For The Win.

The most notable risers within the projected lottery selections included Keegan Murray leaping Shaedon Sharpe into the top five range, Dyson Daniels entering the top 10, and Malaki Branham cracking the end of the lottery. Dalen Terry also vaulted 12 spots since our last aggregate mock draft and is currently positioned as an early second-round pick.

Some of the more notable names that fell slightly included TyTy Washington, Max Christie and Leonard Miller.

NOTE: These rankings reflect the composite score to get a feel for the overall consensus, not our own opinion. For example, if a player was the first pick on a publication’s mock draft, he received 58 points. If a player was second, he received 57 points and so on. We then tabulated the total number of points for each player’s consensus ranking.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report

1. Jabari Smith

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

(Auburn: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous rank: 1 (+0)

Best rank: 1 (ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Yahoo, NBADraft.net, Basketball News)

Worst rank: 3

Smith was the projected top pick in eight out of 11 mock drafts overall. Privately, however, several executives around the league who spoke with HoopsHype question whether the Orlando Magic front office tandem of Jeff Weltman and John Hammond are completely locked in on Smith with the first pick.

Smith worked out for the Magic on Thursday and has one more workout scheduled with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which will be his final workout before the draft.

The overall consensus remains Smith and Chet Holmgren will be the top two picks in some order.

2. Chet Holmgren

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Previous rank: 2 (+0)

Best rank: 1 (The Ringer, For The Win)

Worst rank: 2

Holmgren was the No. 2 overall pick in nine of 11 mock drafts overall but will visit the Orlando Magic next week, as Darren Wolfson tweeted.

The Thunder hoped to land a franchise cornerstone of Holmgren’s upside once the organization began a rebuild. Holmgren has often been compared to Kristaps Porzingis by NBA executives.

3. Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero grabbing a rebound

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

(Duke: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous rank: 3 (+0)

Best rank: 1 (SB Nation)

Worst rank: 3

Banchero is projected to go third overall in 10 of the 11 mock drafts as the closest slam dunk of this year’s draft class so far.

Banchero’s expected arrival could have a huge impact on the future of Christian Wood, who’s entering the final year of his contract at $14.3 million. Rival executives who’ve spoken with HoopsHype expect the Rockets to gauge the trade market on Wood’s value this summer. Houston needs to decide if Wood, who turns 27 in September, is going to be a long-term member of the core or be traded for future assets that may align better with Jalen Green and potentially Banchero.

As noted in the previous aggregate mock draft, two NBA executives compared Banchero’s upside to what Julius Randle was during his All-Star campaign.

4. Jaden Ivey

Jaden Ivey driving the ball

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

(Purdue: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4)

Previous rank: 4 (+0)

Best rank: 4 (ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Yahoo, SB Nation, NBADraft.net, Basketball News)

Worst rank: 5

Ivey was projected fourth overall in eight of the 11 mock drafts compiled and has long been considered the fourth-best overall prospect after the big three of Smith, Holmgren and Banchero.

However, there is a question regarding the fit of Ivey in Sacramento. The Kings also have De’Aaron Fox signed long-term and just drafted Davion Mitchell in last year’s draft.

According to NBA executives, this could potentially be the highest pick traded by draft night, citing Sacramento’s focus to return to the playoffs as quickly as possible.

5. Keegan Murray

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

(Iowa: Big, Sophomore, 6-8)

Previous rank: 6 (+1)

Best rank: 5 (ESPN, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, NBADraft.net, Basketball News)

Worst rank: 8

The Pistons will field trade calls on forward Jerami Grant, and Murray could potentially be his long-term replacement in Detroit.

Detroit shot 32.6 percent from three-point range last season, which ranked second to last in the NBA overall. Murray’s ability to stretch the floor from beyond the arc (39.8 percent) would be a welcomed addition to a Pistons team trying to maximize Cade Cunningham’s playmaking ability.



6. Shaedon Sharpe

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

(Kentucky: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous rank: 5 (-1)

Best rank: 4 (The Ringer, Sports Illustrated, For The Win)

Worst rank: 10

Sharpe is considered a wild card in the draft after not playing in an NCAA game for Kentucky.

Taking a player such as Sharpe would be a swing for the fences upside selection by a Pacers team that has preached a retool instead of a rebuild.

Sharpe will have a workout for the Pelicans next week, as Jake Madison tweeted.

7. Bennedict Mathurin

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

(Arizona: Wing, Sophomore, 6-6)

Previous rank: 7 (+0)

Best rank: 6 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 11

Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe the Trail Blazers will dangle the No. 7 overall pick in trade talks for an immediate roster upgrade to maximize the prime of Damian Lillard, who was on hand for a workout with a projected lottery pick, AJ Griffin.

Mathurin had a solo workout for the Blazers earlier this week and will have another solo workout for the Pacers Friday.

His three-point range extends beyond the NBA arc, and his size should allow him to play multiple positions at the next level.

8. AJ Griffin

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

(Duke: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous rank: 8 (+0)

Best rank: 5 (SB Nation)

Worst rank: 12

The New Orleans Pelicans have received several calls on the No. 8 overall pick in the lottery and are willing to listen to offers, league sources told HoopsHype.

Griffin, who turns 19 in August, is considered a lottery pick by most scouts and executives thanks to his length, shooting ability, and pedigree as the son of former NBA player Adrian Griffin.

Griffin worked out for the Blazers on Thursday and received some tips from franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard.

HoopsHype recently spoke with the former Duke swingman. Find out why scouts project him as a top 10 pick, why he looks up to Jimmy Butler, his favorite moments with Coach K, his NBA Draft suit surprise, and more in our interview.

9. Johnny Davis

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

(Wisconsin: Guard, Sophomore, 6-5)

Previous rank: 9 (+0)

Best rank: 8 (The Ringer, Yahoo)

Worst rank: 14

Davis, the former Big Ten Player of the Year, recently had a solo workout with the Wizards and is considered a potential top 10 pick.

After shooting 30.6 percent from three-point range last season at Wisconsin, there’s optimism Davis can improve his range because of his 79.1 percent foul shooting, which is an indicator to some scouts that he has the tools to become a good shooter.

Davis has also appeared in a Taco Bell commercial about the NBA Draft.

10. Dyson Daniels

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

(Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-6)

Previous rank: 12 (+2)

Best rank: 6 (ESPN, Basketball News)

Worst rank: 17

Washington is searching for a long-term point guard and could find one in Daniels, who will have a workout with the team.

Daniels showed an improved jumper at his Pro Day, and his length and athleticism defensively intrigue NBA talent evaluators.

11. Jalen Duren

AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht

(Memphis: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous rank: 10 (-1)

Best rank: 7 (SB Nation, For The Win)

Worst rank: 16

Duren’s physical profile intrigues NBA executives, along with his elite rim protection and velcro hands. As Duren matures, there’s hope he’ll become a more consistent player and improved foul shooter.

“He’s a lottery talent,” one college coach, who also coached in the NBA, told HoopsHype. “No doubt about it. I’d be surprised If he gets past 10 or 12. That’s got to be his floor, in my opinion. Even if the center value is going down, if you can find one that can clean the glass and protect the rim, that’s valuable.”

Those around Duren describe him as a quiet guy who doesn’t need to be the center of attention but listens and is coachable.

Duren had a workout with the Blazers earlier this week on Monday.

12. Jeremy Sochan

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

(Baylor: Big, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous rank: 11 (-1)

Best rank: 7 (The Athletic)

Worst rank: 19

Sochan had his first NBA workout for Oklahoma City, which has the 12th overall pick, and met with Sam Presti and talked with coach Mark Daigneault.

“It’s definitely been one of the teams that we’ve really looked at,” Sochan told The Oklahoman. “They’re a very young team, very good at development… The organization’s great, and I feel like it’s a place to work and get better and focus really on basketball. I think it’d be a great fit for me.”

Sochan’s versatility, particularly on the defensive end, intrigues NBA talent evaluators. “I can be a playmaker from the four position kind of like a Draymond Green,” Sochan said.

He also has upcoming workouts with the Pacers and Pelicans.

13. Mark Williams

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

(Duke: Big, Sophomore, 7-0)

Previous rank: 13 (+0)

Best rank: 9 (Yahoo)

Worst rank: 17

The Charlotte Hornets have searched the trade market for a long-term center and acquired Mason Plumlee and Montrezl Harrell as stop-gap players, but could finally find their center of the future in the draft by selecting Williams.

No player helped his stock more than Williams, who flourished during the NCAA Tournament averaging 13.2 points on 80.6 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game in five games.

14. Malaki Branham

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

(Ohio State: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous rank: 16 (+2)

Best rank: 11 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: 20

Branham, who recently told reporters he considers himself “one of the top shooters in the draft,” recently worked out for the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He was recently noted as a potential draft-day target for the Cavaliers by beat writer Chris Fedor on the HoopsHype podcast.

15. Ochai Agbaji

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

(Kansas: Wing, Senior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 15 (+0)

Best rank: 10 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 21

Agbaji shot nearly 41 percent from three-point range and showed an ability to get open off pindown screens, shoot off the catch and move well without the ball at Kansas.

He worked out for the Hornets last week and will participate in a group workout with the Wizards on Friday.

16. Tari Eason

Tari Eason defended by Caleb Grill

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(LSU: Wing, Sophomore, 6-8)

Previous rank: 17 (+1)

Best rank: 12 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 18

Eason has shown an ability to create off the dribble at the top of the key, and his length and athleticism make him a solid two-way player.

He could easily find himself in the lottery by draft night. He’s already worked out for the Wizards and is under consideration for the Cavaliers with the 14th pick, according to Chris Fedor.

17. Ousmane Dieng

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

(New Zealand Breakers: Wing, International, 6-9)

Previous rank: 18 (+1)

Best rank: 12 (ESPN, The Athletic, The Ringer, CBS Sports)

Worst rank: 24

Dieng showed the ability to pass effectively when running pick-and-roll sets at times for the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL.

18. TyTy Washington

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Kentucky: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)

Previous rank: 14 (-4)

Best rank: 8 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: 23

Washington excels in pick-and-roll action at the top of the key and has a floater to his game reminiscent of Knicks guard and fellow Kentucky alum Immanuel Quickley.

After a recent workout for the Knicks, Washington told reporters he’s worked out for the Thunder, Wizards and has upcoming workouts with the Pelicans, Spurs and Cavaliers.

19. MarJon Beauchamp

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

(Ignite: Wing, G League, 6-7)

Previous rank: 20 (+1)

Best rank: 19 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: 29

As noted in a recent Timberwolves edition of the HoopsHype podcast, Minnesota is also a team to keep an eye on to consolidate their four picks to move up somewhere in the draft with new president Tim Connelly.

“Every NBA team needs a 3-and-D,” Ignite coach Jason Hart told Field of 68. “Not only is he 6-foot-6, he has a long and lanky 7-foot wingspan, and he’s freaky athletic.”

Beauchamp worked out recently for the Hawks, will participate in a group workout with the Wizards on Friday, reportedly will have a workout for the Rockets according to Kelly Iko, and is in the mix for the Cavaliers according to Chris Fedor.

20. EJ Liddell

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Ohio State: Big, Senior, 6-7)

Previous rank: 21 (+1)

Best rank: 17 (The Ringer)

Worst rank: 32

Liddell was a surprisingly elite shot blocker (2.6 per game) for an undersized 6-foot-7 big man thanks to his 7-foot wingspan, while his shooting numbers from the field, three-point line, and free throw line all increased during his three years at Ohio State.

21. Nikola Jovic

AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

(Mega Basket: Wing, International, 6-11)

Previous rank: 22 (+1)

Best rank: 17 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: 33

Jovic moves like a guard in a forward’s body as an intriguing ball handler and passer out of pick-and-roll sets and when trapped by the defense. The Serbian forward can also initiate the fast break off a rebound.

22. Blake Wesley

AP Photo/Denis Poroy

(Notre Dame: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous rank: 19 (-3)

Best rank: 10 (Yahoo)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in one mock draft)

Wesley has a good first step, can score in the mid-range area, and guard three positions. He must improve as a shooter from the field (.404), three-point line (.303) and foul shooter (.657) at the next level.

23. Walker Kessler

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

(Auburn: Big, Sophomore, 7-1)

Previous rank: 25 (+2)

Best rank: 19 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in two mock drafts)

Kessler is an elite rim protector and ranked second in all college basketball in blocked shots per game (4.56) for Auburn. He’s also a good rebounder.

24. Jaden Hardy

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

(Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-4)

Previous rank: 24 (+0)

Best rank: 19 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: 37

Hardy drew comparisons to Bradley Beal and CJ McCollum from Ignite coach Jason Hart during an interview with Field of 68.

Among the teams on Hardy’s workout list include Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, New Orleans, Washington, Golden State, Milwaukee, Minnesota, and OKC.

25. Kennedy Chandler

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

(Tennessee: Guard, Freshman, 6-1)

Previous rank: 23 (-2)

Best rank: 19 (For The Win, Basketball News)

Worst rank: 38

Chandler has elite speed, facilitates well out of pick-and-roll sets, and has a solid three-point shot (.383).

26. Patrick Baldwin

AP Photo/Alan Youngblood

(UW Milwaukee: Wing, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous rank: 27 (+1)

Best rank: 18 (Sports Illustrated, SB Nation)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in one mock draft)

Baldwin’s size and shooting stroke intrigue NBA talent evaluators despite an injury-riddled and underwhelming college season after being a top-five recruit.

27. Kendall Brown

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

(Baylor: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous rank: 26 (-1)

Best rank: 19 (SB Nation)

Worst rank: 52

Brown’s size, 41-inch vertical, and developing jumper have intrigued NBA teams looking for wing help.

28. Jalen Williams

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

(Santa Clara: Guard, Junior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 33 (+5)

Best rank: 17 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: 46

Williams took a leap in his junior season at Santa Clara, where he showed an improved shot from the field overall (.513) and three-point range (.396) with an improved handle and willingness to trust his teammates.

29. Bryce McGowens

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

(Nebraska: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)

Previous rank: 28 (-1)

Best rank: 21 (The Ringer)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in one mock draft)

McGowens has good size for his position and showed an ability to draw fouls against the defense (6.3 free throw attempts per game) thanks to his ball handling and athleticism.

“If he was at North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, I think he would be getting a little more love,” one NBA executive told The Athletic.

30. Jake LaRavia

Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

(Wake Forest: Wing, Junior, 6-8)

Previous rank: 35 (+5)

Best rank: 24 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in two mock drafts)

LaRavia was highly efficient from the field (.559) and three-point range (.384) and a solid defender (1.7 steals per game) after transferring to Wake Forest.

He recently participated in a group workout for the Denver Nuggets and has an upcoming workout with the San Antonio Spurs, per Bryan Kalbrosky.

31. Dalen Terry

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Arizona: Guard, Sophomore, 6-7)

Previous rank: 43 (+12)

Best rank: 22 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in four mock drafts)

32. Wendell Moore

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

(Duke: Wing, Junior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 30 (-2)

Best rank: 25 (Sports Illustrated, Yahoo)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in three mock drafts)

33. Trevor Keels

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

(Duke: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous rank: 34 (+1)

Best rank: 26 (ESPN)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in one mock draft)

34. Christian Braun

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

(Kansas: Wing, Junior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 40 (+6)

Best rank: 26 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in three mock drafts)

35. Max Christie

Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

(Michigan State: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)

Previous rank: 31 (-4)

Best rank: 21 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in three mock drafts)

36. Caleb Houstan

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

(Michigan: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous rank: 41 (+5)

Best rank: 25 (ESPN)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in three mock drafts)

37. Leonard Miller

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Fort Erie International Academy: Wing, International, 6-10)

Previous rank: 29 (-8)

Best rank: 22 (SB Nation)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in two mock drafts)

38. Christian Koloko

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

(Arizona: Big, Junior, 7-1)

Previous rank: 36 (-2)

Best rank: 28 (The Ringer)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in two mock drafts)

39. Josh Minott

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal/USA TODAY NETWORK

(Memphis: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous rank: 39 (+0)

Best rank: 32 (Yahoo, For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in three mock drafts)

40. Ismael Kamagate

(Paris: Big, International, 6-11)

Previous rank: 37 (-3)

Best rank: 25 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in four mock drafts)

41. Jean Montero

(Elite: Guard, Overtime, 6-2)

Previous rank: 38 (-3)

Best rank: 18 (CBS Sports)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in two mock drafts)

42. Ryan Rollins

(Toledo: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4)

Previous rank: 45 (+3)

Best rank: 22 (For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in five mock drafts)

43. Peyton Watson

(UCLA: Wing, Freshman, 6-9)

Previous rank: 47 (+4)

Best rank: 33 (ESPN)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in four mock drafts)

44. Jaylin Williams

(Arkansas: Big, Sophomore, 6-10)

Previous rank: 48 (+4)

Best rank: 28 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in five mock drafts)

45. Justin Lewis

(Marquette: Big, Sophomore, 6-7)

Previous rank: 46 (+1)

Best rank: 36 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in five mock drafts)

46. JD Davison

(Alabama: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)

Previous rank: 44 (-2)

Best rank: 39 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in three mock drafts)

47. Andrew Nembhard

(Gonzaga: Guard, Senior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 54 (+7)

Best rank: 31 (ESPN)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in four mock drafts)

48. David Roddy

(Colorado State: Wing, Junior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 42 (-6)

Best rank: 21 (For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in seven mock drafts)

49. Alondes Williams

(Wake Forest: Guard, Senior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 49 (+0)

Best rank: 31 (For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in five mock drafts)

50. Jabari Walker

(Colorado: Big, Sophomore, 6-8)

Previous rank: 53 (+3)

Best rank: 41 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in five mock drafts)

51. Orlando Robinson

(Fresno State: Big, Junior, 7-0)

Previous rank: 51 (+0)

Best rank: 37 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in eight mock drafts)

52. Hugo Besson

(New Zealand Breakers: Guard, International, 6-3)

Previous rank: 52 (+0)

Best rank: 39 (ESPN)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in six mock drafts)

53. Keon Ellis

(Alabama: Wing, Senior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 50 (-3)

Best rank: 35 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in eight mock drafts)

54. Khalifa Diop

(Gran Canaria: Big, International, 6-11)

Previous rank: 56 (+2)

Best rank: 38 (ESPN)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in seven mock drafts)

55. Dominick Barlow

(Elite: Big, Overtime, 6-9)

Previous rank: 64 (+9)

Best rank: 48 (For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in five mock drafts)

56. Michael Foster

(Ignite: Big, G League, 6-8)

Previous rank: 59 (+3)

Best rank: 47 (Yahoo)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in five mock drafts)

57. Julian Champagnie

(St John’s: Wing, Junior, 6-7)

Previous rank: 55 (-2)

Best rank: 41 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in eight mock drafts)

58. Trevion Williams

(Purdue: Big, Senior, 6-10)

Previous rank: 65 (+7)

Best rank: 38 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in seven mock drafts)

59. John Butler

(Florida State: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Previous rank: Not Ranked (New)

Best rank: 40 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in nine mock drafts)

60. Gabriele Procida

(Fortitudo Bologna: Wing, International, 6-7)

Previous rank: 58 (-2)

Best rank: 46 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in six mock drafts)

61. Moussa Diabate

(Michigan: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous rank: 69 (+8)

Best rank: 44 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in nine mock drafts)

62. Jamaree Bouyea

(San Francisco: Guard, Senior, 6-2)

Previous rank: 63 (+1)

Best rank: 39 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in eight mock drafts)

63. Iverson Molinar

(Mississippi State: Guard, Junior, 6-3)

Previous rank: 61 (-2)

Best rank: 43 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in nine mock drafts)

64. Dereon Seabron

(NC State: Guard, Sophomore, 6-7)

Previous rank: Not Ranked (New)

Best rank: 50 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in seven mock drafts)

65. Vince Williams

(VCU: Wing, Senior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 68 (+3)

Best rank: 41 (For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

66. Yannick Nzosa

(Unicaja Malaga: Big, International, 6-11)

Previous rank: 62 (-4)

Best rank: 50 (For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in eight mock drafts)

67. Johnny Juzang

(UCLA: Wing, Junior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 81 (+14)

Best rank: 44 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

68. Collin Gillespie

(Villanova: Guard, Senior, 6-3)

Previous rank: 70 (+2)

Best rank: 53 (Yahoo)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in nine mock drafts)

69. Ron Harper Jr.

(Rutgers: Wing, Senior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 85 (+16)

Best rank: 52 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in nine mock drafts)

70. Jordan Hall

(St Joseph’s: Guard, Sophomore, 6-8)

Previous rank: 73 (+3)

Best rank: 51 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

71. Tevin Brown

(Murray State: Guard, Junior, 6-5)

Previous rank: 79 (+8)

Best rank: 53 (For The Win)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

72. Isaiah Mobley

(USC: Big, Junior, 6-10)

Previous rank: 78 (+6)

Best rank: 53 (The Athletic)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

73. Matteo Spagnolo

(Vanoli Cremona: Guard, International, 6-4)

Previous rank: 67 (-6)

Best rank: 54 (The Athletic)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in nine mock drafts)

74. Darius Days

(LSU: Big, Senior, 6-7)

Previous rank: 77 (+3)

Best rank: 55 (Basketball News)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

75. Aminu Mohammed

(Georgetown: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous rank: Not Ranked (New)

Best rank: 55 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

76. Tyrese Martin

(UConn: Guard, Senior, 6-6)

Previous rank: Not Ranked (New)

Best rank: 57 (Bleacher Report)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

77. Ibou Dianko Badji

(Força Lleida: Big, International, 7-1)

Previous rank: 72 (-5)

Best rank: 58 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: NR

(Not included in 10 mock drafts)

