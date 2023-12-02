Aggies WR Ainias Smith will miss upcoming bowl due to injury

Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith is already a program legend, cementing himself in the A&M record books with 2,407 career receiving yards and 23 total touchdowns, good for 7th in Aggie history.

Leading the Aggies in receiving during the 2023 season with 53 receptions, 795 yards, and two touchdowns, Smith still possesses one more year of collegiate eligibility due to his 2020 injury coupled with the 2020 Covid-inflicted season.

With all the chaos surrounding the program after Jimbo Fisher’s firing, followed by the recent hiring of Mike Elko, a very familiar face to every veteran on the roster due to his time as the Aggies defensive coordinator (2018-2021), making his upcoming decision that much more intriguing.

Confirmed with his parents that @ainias_smith will not play in Texas A&M’s bowl game due to a broken finger he suffered in the LSU game. Had surgery to fix it Wednesday. First reported by @AaronWilson_NFL. — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) December 2, 2023

However, it was reported by The Eagle reporter Travis Brown that Smith reportedly sustained a broken finger in the Aggies’s loss to LSU and will not play in A&M’s upcoming bowl game, which could have been his final game in his collegiate playing career.

Nonetheless, every Aggie will be on their toes regarding Smith’s playing future in the coming weeks. If he does indeed declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, any team lucky enough to grab him is getting one of the hardest-working individuals this game has to offer.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire