Aggies Wire Staff Predictions for Texas A&M vs. Miami

We’re just one sleep away from Texas A&M’s Week 2 road test vs. Miami, and after a full week of in-depth coverage to prepare you for what should be a very exciting and likely anxiety-inducing contest that could set the fate of Jimbo Fisher’s future with the program.

Dramatic enough? The Aggies are well equipped to take on the Hurricanes on both sides of the ball, as starting quarterback Conner Weigman is the present and the future for the Maroon & White. After throwing for five touchdowns in Texas A&M’s 52-10 opening season win, this is just the start of what could be a magical season.

Providing several key storylines and five players to watch ahead of the game, We at Aggies Wire have made our predictions, and let’s say we’re pretty confident that Texas A&M will get the job done, on the road no less.

Cameron Ohnysty, Managing Editor:

“Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal is determined to change the narrative surrounding the program after matching Texas A&M’s 5-7 record in 2022, as the season took a horrible turn after coincidentally falling to the Aggies 17-9 in last year’s Week 3 matchup. With a clean slate and returning quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who thrives in the intermediate passing game, back at the helm, things are looking up… for now. On Saturday, if the Aggies’ defensive line fails to stop the run and lets Van Dyke and running back Henry Parrish Jr. set the tone early, I wouldn’t be surprised if this becomes a shootout.” Texas A&M, who, as you all know by now, defeated New Mexico 52-10 to open the season behind a potent offense as new OC Bobby Petrino has made it known that his “feed the studs” mantra has come to fruition, and will continue throughout the 2023 season. On Saturday, the matchup is simple: For Conner Weigman to thrive in the pocket and find a rhythm in the passing game, the offensive line must hold up against a stout Hurricanes defensive front, while Miami safety Kam Kinchens is by far this biggest threat in the passing game, I’d have to agree with my colleague Pete Hernandez that the Aggies’s elite receiving options including Evan Stewart, Noah Thomas, Ainias Smith, Moose Muhammad III, and Jahdae Walker present a huge challenge for an otherwise young defensive backfield.”

Final Score: Texas A&M, 35, Miami, 28

Pete Hernandez, Staff Writer:

“Last season, Texas A&M outlasted Miami 17-9 in a defensive struggle that saw both teams struggle to throw the football. As for the sequel coming Saturday, I expect both teams to flip the script regarding how they move the ball through the air. The Hurricanes’ short to intermediate passing game should be fully displayed with a seasoned passer in Tyler Van Dyke. That should be an intriguing contrast to the Aggies’ method of stretching the field with sophomore Conner Weigman looking deep. It could very much come down to whether Jimbo Fisher or Mario Cristobal will commit to playing aggressively. Both are veteran coaches who like to control the temp and lean on their defenses, but as we saw last week, Fisher and Petrino seem to be in sync regarding going for the kill on offense. I don’t think Kam Kinchens in the secondary will be enough to stop the Aggies’ “pick your poison” wide receiver group. Texas A&M’s offensive line should put together a convincing performance against the Hurricanes’ front seven. It won’t be a blowout like last week, but a convincing win over a more competitive opponent moves Texas A&M to 2-0 and adds more support to their rebound campaign efforts.

Final score: Texas A&M 31, Miami 23

Jarrett Johnson, Staff Writer:

“While the Texas A&M defensive held the New Mexico Lobos to under 100 yards and below a 3.0 average there still seems to be a leaking on that side of the ball. Miami can run the ball and has a veteran quarterback who has a strong grasp of the system. Due to that, I believe the Hurricanes will succeed where the Lobos failed by sustaining long drives that result in points. Now you would think that would lead to a Miami victory, but it won’t. Bobby Petrino is going to open the offense this week after allowing them to just shy of 40 points and give the Aggies a 7-point victory.”

Final Score: Texas A&M 34, Miami 27

