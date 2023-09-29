Aggies Wire Staff Predictions ahead of Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) is set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon amid the recent loss of starting quarterback Conner Weigman, whose season-ending prognosis was revealed on Wednesday morning to the shock of many after the initial belief that a then diagnosed ankle injury would only sideline him for a short time.

Nevertheless, veteran quarterback Max Johnson’s SEC experience brings tremendous value to the starting lineup, while his noted arm strength seen throughout his collegiate career provides only a small drop-off from the skill set Weigman displayed in three full games this season.

Within the Aggies’ 27-10 win over Auburn last Saturday, Johnson took over for Weigman in the second half, engineering a 21-7 run that included two touchdown passes to his brother, tight end Jake Johson, and a 37-yard beauty to wide reliever Evan Stewart. While Texas A&M’s elite defensive performance, which included seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss, stole the show, Aggies fans can at least feel confident that Max Johnson is good enough to start for nearly every other SEC program this season.

Ahead of the matchup with the Razorbacks, a game that seemingly always frustratingly comes down to the final game, we at Aggies Wire have provided several key storylines and five players to watch ahead of the game. At the same time, Our Staff has made our predictions ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

Cameron Ohnysty, Managing Editor:

“Suffice to say this may be the most frustrating matchup on Texas A&M’s schedule, as Arkansas under Sam Pittman has continued the annoying tradition of playing their best football against A&M while the Aggies always seem to play down to every Hogs team they face year after year. This year, things may come down to Arkansas signal-caller K.J. Jefferson vs. Texas A&M’s secondary. The season-ending loss to quarterback Conner Weigman was a gut punch to the fanbase and program alike. Still, backup Max Johnson has the tools and experience to get the job done and keep the Aggies on track to accomplish their goals to rebound from the disastrous 2022 campaign. While the run game may have an issue gaining ground against the Razorback’s Top 20 rushing defense, their susceptible secondary, averaging 8.4 yards allowed per pass attempt, is a stat Aggies offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is well aware of, likely utilizing Johnson’s arm strength early and often. Defensively, Texas A&M defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin still needs to prove his worth. After an impressive seven-sacks performance against Auburn due to enhanced blitzing, a similar game plan should yield positive results. I’m taking the Ags in a close one, so prepare for another anxiety-induced roller coaster ride!”

Prediction: Texas A&M, 31, Arkansas 28

Pete Hernandez, Staff Writer:

“Given that six of the last ten matchups between these two teams have been decided by single digits, I’m going to say we get another thrilling chapter of the Southwest Classic. The Aggies will face one of their toughest quarterbacks yet in KJ Jefferson, who has no shortage of experience in making A&M’s defense work in stopping the run. While I believe A&M’s offense is in more than good hands with Max Johnson, he is more of a pocket passer, which contrasts with Conner Weigman’s ability to throw while on the move. I think reality will shake things up a bit, resulting in the Aggies being a bit more surgical on offense. It may come at the expense of some big plays, but if it leads to a win, I’ll take it. If anything, I think the defense will step up once again while A&M’s running backs work to control the tempo. A&M will fend off the Razorbacks for another close win in this storied rivalry.”

Prediction: Texas A&M 27, Arkansas 24

Jarrett Johnson, Staff Writer:

“With Conner out and Max starting, I don’t think it changes the offense that much overall, as Bobby Petrino will still put Max in the best position to get the ball to the playmakers. So, I do not believe they will struggle to put up another 30-point game on the season. I have concerns this week with the defense trying to keep a lid on KJ Jefferson. In the past, the main goal would be to try and make Jefferson beat you with his arm; however, this season, Jefferson seems slightly more polished, and it touted a 70.4 completion with nine touchdowns. However, even with Jefferson looking better and a possible return of Sanders, it will not be enough to outscore the Aggies due to a defense that is not perfect, but after some changes in the scheme last week looks much better. Not much has changed from my prediction other than that instead of the Aggies driving down the field for the game-winning field goal, the Aggie defense will stop the Razorbacks from getting to field position late in the fourth, leading to a turnover on downs. That will allow the Aggies to take a few kneel-downs for a hard-fought victory at Jerry’s World.”

Prediction: Texas A&M 30, Arkansas 27

Texas A&M will now travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11:00 a.m. CT., and air on the SEC Network, as Max Johnson will make his first start of the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire