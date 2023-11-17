Aggies Wire Staff Predictions ahead of Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian

Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3 SEC) has begun a new chapter in the football program after the recent firing of head coach Jimbo Fisher, as longtime assistant coach Elijah Robinson has taken over the interim role for the remaining three games, including the Aggies future bowl game.

This week, Texas A&M will face Abilene Christian (5–5) while honoring the senior football class, most notably including wide receiver Ainias Smith, safety Demani Richardson, and offensive lineman Layden Robinson, to name a few.

While Fisher’s dismissal has dominated the headlines, it was sophomore quarterback Jaylen Henderson’s four-touchdown performance in the first start of his collegiate career. At the same time, the Aggies’ defense notches five sacks and three interceptions in their 51-10 win over Mississippi State.

The Aggies should dominate this matchup from a personnel standpoint alone. Still, with Elijah Robinson now at the helm, this team has reportedly practiced well this week despite the shocking news and has adjusted well to Robinson’s coaching style.

Ahead of the matchup, we provided several storylines to help give the full scoop on what to expect on Saturday afternoon.

Here are our official prediction staff predictions for Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian.

Managing Editor, Cameron Ohnysty:

“In the first game without Jimbo Fisher manning the sideline, a new era in Texas A&M Football will take shape, and in a game where the Aggies should dominate from start to finish over the undersized Abilene Christian Wildcats, quarterback Jaylen Henderson is poised to make his second consecutive start after scoring an impressive four touchdowns in his first collegiate start in last weekend’s 51-10 win over Mississippi State. In the seniors last game at Kyle Field, I expect wide receiver Ainias Smith and safety Demani Richardson to make multiple splash plays on offense and defense, and yes, it’s finally second-year OC Bobby Petrino’s offense in every facet, so expect a much cleaner look similar to last weekend’s blowout.”

Final prediciton score: Texas A&M 55, ACU 7

Staff Writer, Jarrett Johnson:

“Whether Max Johnson plays or not the Aggies will win in lopsided fashion, and we’ll get our first look at the Bobby Petrino offense as the sole play caller for the Aggies. Last week we saw Fresno State transfer Jaylen Henderson go off on Mississippi State for multiple touchdowns in a blowout win and I’d bet we see more or that this week as they get ready for LSU. The defense will look to increase their sack and tackle for loss numbers as they are already amongst the nation’s best. With an opponent, on paper, they should beat We need to see dominate 1st half so the starters can take break in the 2nd. I’ll go as far as to say Cooper will get to double digit sacks on the season during this game Saturday. Coming off the firing of Jimbo Fisher surely caused discomfort but if any week to fire Jimbo this was the one to do it. ACU is a very beatable opponent and will bear the brunt of the Aggies frustration in which I believe will be a record setting day across the board.”

Final score prediciton: Texas A&M 63, ACU 16

In his first game as interim head coach, Robinson will lead Texas A&M against the visiting Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 11:00 a.m., where the game will air on SEC+.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire